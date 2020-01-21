Reinier Jesus: All You Need To Know About Real Madrid's 18-year-old Brazilian Signing

Real Madrid completed the signing of Flamengo's midfielder - Reinier Jesus - on Monday for a sum of €30 million. The 18-year-old midfielder was linked with the Los Blancos for a long time now. The 6 foot 3 inch Kaka clone has managed to make a name for himself while handling the midfield for Flamengo. Reinier Jesus started his career as a defensive midfielder. However, he later developed into a successful No. 10. Reinier Jesus played for Botafogo, Vasco da Gama and Fluminense before settling in Flamengo.

Reinier Jesus: Real Madrid's new star-kid

In the 14 appearances he made for Flamengo in the 2019-20 season, Jesus managed to score a total of 6 goals. He is known for his playmaking qualities and the teenager has an eye for breaking the opponent's defence with his creative passes. Jesus has an ability to ghost defenders with his quick movements in the box. He can prove to be dominating during set-pieces because of his physique.

🇧🇷🤩 THIS is what you can look forward to from our latest recruit - @ReinierJesus_19! #WelcomeReinier pic.twitter.com/KT797AutSF — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 20, 2020

Reinier Jesus is a Zinedine Zidane fan. In an interview, Jesus stated, "I’m heavily inspired by [Zinedine] Zidane. I’ve watched a lot of videos on the internet of him playing. I’m always trying to execute plays as he did." The signing of Reinier Jesus has really made headlines. That says a lot about the talent that the midfielder possesses. Jesus will play for Castilla and is expected to develop his skills while working with Real Madrid's experts.

Real Madrid: Every child's dream

Reinier: “Every child dreams of playing for a massive club like Madrid. When I visited the Bernabéu I couldn't have imagined all of the things that will happen to me in my life in the following months - or that I would have an opportunity to realise my dream.” [as] — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) January 21, 2020

