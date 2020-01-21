The Debate
Reinier Jesus: All You Need To Know About Real Madrid's 18-year-old Brazilian Signing

Football News

Real Madrid completed the signing of Flamengo's midfielder - Reinier Jesus - on Monday for a sum of €30 million. Find out more about him and his playing style.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Reinier

Real Madrid completed the signing of Flamengo's midfielder - Reinier Jesus - on Monday for a sum of €30 million. The 18-year-old midfielder was linked with the Los Blancos for a long time now. The 6 foot 3 inch Kaka clone has managed to make a name for himself while handling the midfield for Flamengo. Reinier Jesus started his career as a defensive midfielder. However, he later developed into a successful No. 10. Reinier Jesus played for Botafogo, Vasco da Gama and Fluminense before settling in Flamengo. 

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino Reveals His Preferred Destination Between Premier League And LaLiga

Reinier Jesus: Real Madrid's new star-kid

In the 14 appearances he made for Flamengo in the 2019-20 season, Jesus managed to score a total of 6 goals. He is known for his playmaking qualities and the teenager has an eye for breaking the opponent's defence with his creative passes. Jesus has an ability to ghost defenders with his quick movements in the box. He can prove to be dominating during set-pieces because of his physique. 

Also Read | Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong Rates The Premier League Higher Than LaLiga

Also Read | From David Beckham To Chris Smalling, How England Stars Performed In Serie A

Reinier Jesus is a Zinedine Zidane fan. In an interview, Jesus stated, "I’m heavily inspired by [Zinedine] Zidane. I’ve watched a lot of videos on the internet of him playing. I’m always trying to execute plays as he did." The signing of Reinier Jesus has really made headlines. That says a lot about the talent that the midfielder possesses. Jesus will play for Castilla and is expected to develop his skills while working with Real Madrid's experts. 

Real Madrid: Every child's dream

Also Read | Pep Guardiola Admits Manchester City Stars 'partied With 15 Instagram Models'

Published:

