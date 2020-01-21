The Debate
Mohamed Salah's Impressive Body Transformation From 2013 To Now Is Inspirational

Football News

The 27-year-old has undergone a massive transformation over the years. Take a closer look at how Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah's body has evolved.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah's evolution as a player reached its peak after he joined Liverpool in 2017. Salah discovered a different set of skills which he was unaware of before his stint began at Anfield. The left-footed Egyptian has been incredible for the Merseyside club. The defending Champions League winners are on a golden streak in the Premier League.

Liverpool's latest victims were Manchester United. The Reds managed to win the game 2-0 in their own backyard. Salah scored his first goal against the Red Devils and celebrated it in style. Mohamed Salah took advantage during a counter-attack and scored the second goal of the match against United. The Egyptian was clearly pleased by his efforts as he removed his jersey to pump up the home supporters. Salah showed off his perfectly ripped muscles as Alisson Becker came sprinting from the other end to celebrate with the winger.

The 27-year-old has undergone a massive transformation over the years. Take a look. 

Watch Mohamed Salah's massive transformation in 6 years

