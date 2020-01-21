Mohamed Salah's Impressive Body Transformation From 2013 To Now Is Inspirational

Mohamed Salah's evolution as a player reached its peak after he joined Liverpool in 2017. Salah discovered a different set of skills which he was unaware of before his stint began at Anfield. The left-footed Egyptian has been incredible for the Merseyside club. The defending Champions League winners are on a golden streak in the Premier League.

Also Read | From David Beckham To Chris Smalling, How England Stars Performed In Serie A

Liverpool's latest victims were Manchester United. The Reds managed to win the game 2-0 in their own backyard. Salah scored his first goal against the Red Devils and celebrated it in style. Mohamed Salah took advantage during a counter-attack and scored the second goal of the match against United. The Egyptian was clearly pleased by his efforts as he removed his jersey to pump up the home supporters. Salah showed off his perfectly ripped muscles as Alisson Becker came sprinting from the other end to celebrate with the winger.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola Admits Manchester City Stars 'partied With 15 Instagram Models'

The 27-year-old has undergone a massive transformation over the years. Take a look.

Watch Mohamed Salah's massive transformation in 6 years

2013

Also Read | Thierry Henry Was Overhyped By Arsenal Fans Despite Wayne Rooney, Drogba's Record: Thread

2014

2015

Also Read | Liverpool Have Gone 1000 Days Since Their Last Home Defeat In The Premier League

2016

2017

2018

2019