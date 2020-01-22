MUN Vs BUR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Manchester United host Burnley for their Matchday 24 clash in the Premier League (PL) 2019-20 season. Manchester United are currently on the fifth spot of the points table with just 9 wins in 23 games (Draws 7, Losses 7). Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have a total of 34 points to their name. Manchester United have not won thrice in their last 5 games (Losses 2). The hosts have found the net 36 times this season and conceded 27 goals. They have a goal difference of 9.

As for Burnley, they are on the 14th spot of the points table with 8 wins in 23 games (Draws 3, Losses 12). Sean Dyche's side have won just once in their last five games (Losses 4). Burnley have managed to bag a total of 27 points in the season with a negative goal difference of (-12). The match is scheduled for Wednesday, January 22 (January 23 1:45 am IST), 2020 at the Old Trafford Stadium. Here's the MUN vs BUR Dream11 prediction.

MUN vs BUR Dream11 Predictions

MUN vs BUR vs Dream11 Team (Full Squads)

Manchester United full squad

David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Matej Kovar, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Andreas Pereira, Marcos Rojo, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Axel Tuanzebe, Ethan Laird, Brandon Williams, Di'Shon Bernard, Teen Mengi, Victor Lindelöf, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Ashley Young, Daniel James, Angel Gomes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Nemanja Matic, James Garner, Scott McTominay, Tahith Chong, Arnau Puigmal, Max Taylor, Dylan Levitt, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, D'Mani Bughail-Mellor, Ethan Galbraith, Largie Ramazani

Burnley Full squad

Nick Pope, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Joe Hart, Adam Legzdins, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Ben Gibson, Ashley Westwood, Erik Pieters, Phillip Bardsley, Kevin Long, Lewis Richardson, Jack Cork, Johann Gudmundsson, Danny Drinkwater, Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Aaron Lennon, Charlie Taylor, Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes, Dwight McNeil, Jay Rodriguez, Matej Vydra

MUN vs BUR Dream11 Team News