Hakim Ziyech Set For Chelsea Move After Blues Agree €45m Deal With Ajax: Reports

Ajax attacker Hakim Ziyech looks set for a move to Chelsea in the summer. Reports in the UK suggest the Premier League club agreed to a €45 million contract with the Dutch giants. It is believed that the Blues attempted to sign the Moroccan in January. However, the move failed as the Eredivisie champions were reportedly unwilling to discuss a mid-season move. However, since then, it is believed talks went smoothly between clubs, resulting in a fructified agreement.

Hakim Ziyech is set to sign with Chelsea. Total agreement on personal terms reached - his contract is almost ready. Chelsea will pay €45M to Ajax. 🔵🇲🇦 #CFC #Chelsea #Ajax #Ziyech — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 12, 2020

Hakim Ziyech Chelsea transfer: Done already?

Reports emerged on Wednesday stating Chelsea agreed to the fee with Ajax for the transfer of Hakim Ziyech. However, multiple outlets have since reported that the player has also agreed to personal terms with Chelsea with a move looking imminent. It is also believed that Chelsea are in continuous talks with Ajax to iron out the smaller details in the transfer.

Ajax manager ten Hag on Ziyech to #Chelsea: “A transfer was coming, we expected it to happen. And I actually already expected this 1 or 2 years earlier. We are just happy that we will still have him until the end of the season.” pic.twitter.com/778IMFLnVx — The Blues (@TheBlues___) February 12, 2020

Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag confirmed the move to FOX Sports, stating the move coming from quite some time and everyone at Ajax expected it to happen. While Ziyech is set to leave in the summer, Ten Hag noted the club was happy to have the player for so long.

Should the deal go through, Hakim Ziyech will become Frank Lampard's first signing since the midfielder returned to Chelsea as a manager. Lampard was unable to sign any players last summer as Chelsea were handed a transfer ban by FIFA. Although the transfer ban was halved, the Blues failed to add any player to the squad during the January transfer window.

Despite being linked to several players like Napoli striker Dries Mertens and Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, none of the moves failed to materialise.

Hakim Ziyech to boost Chelsea's attack?

Chelsea fans have already gotten a glimpse of Ziyech's skills when the two sides faced each other in the Champions League group stage this season. When they met back in November at Stamford Bridge, Hakim Ziyech was on fire as he was directly involved in three goals during the exciting 4-4 draw.

Hakim Ziyech is technically sound and possesses excellent dribbling skills. The 26-year-old can slot in at either wing while also being able to play from the middle. He has scored 47 goals in 157 matches so far. This season, Ziyech registered eight goals in 25 games. He was instrumental for the Amsterdam-based outfit during the successful Champions League run in the 2018-19 season.

