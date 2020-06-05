Manchester United Star Daniel James Splashes £90,000 On Brand-new Mercedes-Benz ‘G-Wagon’

Manchester United star Daniel James has splashed a large amount of cash to buy a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, adding to his already incredible car collection. The Welsh winger also boasts of a two-tone Land Rover Urban, in which he was given a lift to training by girlfriend Ria Hughes. Daniel James' latest purchase adds him to Manchester United's G Wagon 'bandwagon', joining teammates Marcus Rashford, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Phil Jones in owning the military-grade offloader.

Daniel James joins Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford to buy Mercedes-Benz ‘G-Wagon’

According to The Sun, Daniel James arrived at the Carrington training complex in his Mercedes G Wagon 4x4 ahead of the Premier League return. James' latest purchase cost him a whopping £90,000 and puts him alongside teammates Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford and Phil Jones. While Luke Shaw boasts of a similar black model which can cost as much as £141,000 at top-spec, other Manchester United stars Phil Jones and Marcus Rashford boast of a grey military-grade offloaded. Fellow new signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka has also splashed on a blue version of the must-have motor for the rich and famous at Manchester United.

Rashford, Pogba, Bruno & McTominay today.



Who's got the best car ? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Htmmlmdjoa — UTFR 🇾🇪 (@ManUtd_HQ) May 28, 2020

According to The Sun, Mercedes-Benz often offers the car for free if one is a G Wagon devote and is famous enough. A number of A-listers have also been recognised in the flashy four-wheel drive including Kim Kardashian, Holly Willoughby and Peter Crouch's stunning wife Abbey Clancey. The G-Wagon is close to being indestructible and 44 militaries, including Britain and the USA, have used the vehicle at some point. Daniel James' car reportedly has a button on the key fob which starts the interior heater and also boasts of multiple high tech gizmos.

Premier League Project Restart: Manchester United stars return to training ahead of Premier League return

With the Premier League return set for June 17, Manchester United returned to training a fortnight ago, for the first time in over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. If there are no setbacks, the Premier League Project Restart is likely to ensure that the current Premier League season is completed by August. Daniel James has enjoyed a great start to life at Manchester United, pairing up with Marcu Rashford and Anthony Martial in attack frequently. The Red Devils will be hopeful that their attack along with the return of Pogba alongside Bruno Fernandes would help Manchester United real a place in the Champions League next season.

