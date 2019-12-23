Jose Mourinho Takes A Cheeky Dig At Antonio Rudiger's Antics Which Led To Son's Red Card

Jose Mourinho faced a 2-0 defeat against his protege Frank Lampard when Chelsea travelled to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Willian scored a brace to down Tottenham at their home and Jose Mourinho saw his side slip to the seventh spot of the table. Spurs midfielder Son Heung-min saw a red card for a challenge on Antonio Rudiger. Chelsea's centre-back was seen rolling in the ground holding his midsection. The challenge, however, was not as harsh as Rudiger made it look. Son's tackle on Rudiger looked intentional and it VAR saw it as red card worthy.

Jose Mourinho was not impressed with Antonio Rudiger:

However, Mourinho was not impressed by the decision and took a sarcastic dig at the incident. The former Chelsea manager mocked Rudiger for his antics on the pitch and wished him a fast recovery for his 'broken ribs'. The game was in the news for another reason. Tottenham fans were seen racially abusing the defender and the situation got so bad that announcers gave verbal warnings. However, the game proved to be a positive one for Rudiger and rest of the Chelsea team as they grabbed a crucial win before Christmas.

It is really sad to see racism again at a football match, but I think it's very important to talk about it in public. If not, it will be forgotten again in a couple of days (as always). (1/4) — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) December 22, 2019

Frank Lampard looked pumped-up after the final whistle. He managed to beat his former boss. Chelsea are currently on the fourth-spot of the points table with 32 points to their name. As for Tottenham, they are on the seventh place of the table with 26 points in 18 games. Jose Mourinho started his stint at Tottenham in a very high-spirited fashion but faced a defeat against both of his former sides - Manchester United and Chelsea. Chelsea will next face Southampton and Spurs will be up against Brighton for their Matchday 19 clash in Premier League 2019-20.

