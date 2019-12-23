Erling Haaland’s Father Trolls Manchester United On Social Media Over Transfer Talk

Erling Haaland has made a name for himself this season with his stunning performances for RB Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga as well as in UEFA Champions League. Haaland was unstoppable in the Champions League before his side got knocked out of the competition in the group stages itself. As reported earlier, he has a release clause of £20 million as per his current contract and as expected, all the major clubs want to sign the 19-year-old. Leading the race is Manchester United, who are in an urgent need of a striker.

Erling Haaland's father teases Manchester United fans

British media reports claim that Erling Haaland recently flew to Manchester with his father. However, Erling’s father Alfe-Inge Haaland took the moment to troll fans across the globe by sharing a photo of Haaland with a schedule of flights. It looks as if the senior Haaland is suggesting that his son has a lot of options to chose from. More so ever, Alfe-Inge Haaland tagged the reporter, who first broke out the story about Erling's flight to Manchester. Haaland senior wrote, “Come on @StigNilssen Have another guess”.

The rumours surrounding Haaland and United have yet not been confirmed to be true even though Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer completely rubbished it. Solskjaer stated, “I don’t think he’s en route here, to be fair, not through me anyway”. He further added that he does not like to comment on other team's players and that there are speculations about many things in football. Solskjaer revealed that Haaland is visiting his friends for the Christmas holidays in Manchester.

Erling Haaland rumours

✈️ Erling Haaland rumoured to be flying to Manchester.



✍️ Talk of a January move to @ManUtd.



🙅‍♂️ "He's not coming to Manchester because I know the boy and I know his friends."



🎅 "He's on a Christmas holiday." pic.twitter.com/AK8pJwFn6R — SPORF (@Sporf) December 20, 2019

