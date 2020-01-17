From Gary Neville To Wayne Rooney, Man Utd's English Captains Before Harry Maguire

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Harry Maguire as the club’s new captain. The world’s most expensive defender will take over the reins from Ashley Young, who is expected to join Inter Milan very soon. Harry Maguire joined Manchester United in the summer, for a world-record £80 million fee from Leicester City.

Also Read: Wayne Rooney's Lethal Goalscoring Video For Manchester United Makes Club's Fans Emotional

Harry Maguire is Manchester United’s 10th captain in the Premier League era and the 6th Englishman to captain the Red Devils. Maguire has captained United frequently this season when Ashley Young was named on the bench. Manchester United’s last three captains lasted for a combined two and a half seasons and Harry Maguire would hope to outdo them and make a lasting impact as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to rebuild Manchester United and restore them to their former glory.

Also Read: Premier League Preview: Liverpool Host Man United In Headline Fixture Of Matchday 23

Manchester United's captains in the Premier League era:

Manchester United's captains in the Premier League era:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bryan Robson

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Steve Bruce

🇫🇷 Eric Cantona

🇮🇪 Roy Keane

🇷🇸 Nemanja Vidić

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Wayne Rooney

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Michael Carrick

🇪🇨 Antonio Valencia

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ashley Young

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Maguire 🆕



Big shoes to fill. ⓒ pic.twitter.com/rsK9jSmgUb — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 17, 2020

Here are the list of former English captains at Manchester United:

Bryan Robson and Steve Bruce

United were lead by Bryan Robson when Sir Alex Ferguson was appointed as manager and Bryan Robson led the Old Trafford side from the front as the club ushered into the Premier League era as one of the top contenders. Robson shared the captaincy duties with Steve Bruce in the Premier League. Steve Bruce’s led the 1994 Dream Team to the Manchester United’s first league and FA Cup double, then repeating the feat two years later.

Gary Neville

Gary Neville captained Manchester United In a period where they were a huge force in Europe. Neville one of the members of the Class ‘92, Neville led the club to a Champions League title 2008 despite missing out the missing the final due to injury. Neville won two Premier League titles as captain while also lifting the League cup in 2008.

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney took over the armband after Nemanja Vidic left the club in 2014. Unfortunately, the captaincy came in a bit too late for the England striker, who was nearing the end of his career. Wayne Rooney was the club captain for three seasons at the club and won the Europa League and the League Cup during his tenure.

Also Read: Jesse Lingard Should Improve On His End Product, Says Louis Saha

Michael Carrick

Michael Carrick was appointed Manchester United captain in his final season at the club. Carrick was a key figure in the midfield before announcing retirement at the of the season. Carrick is now part of the current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's backroom staff as the club looks to restore their former glory.

Ashley Young

Ashley Young was appointed the Manchester United captain after the previous skipper Antonio Valencia left Old Trafford at the end of his contract. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sporadically used Young as he was often named on the bench, with Harry Maguire. Ashley Young is all set to join Inter Milan in the January transfer window, with the Nerazzurri reportedly paying Manchester United a fee of £1.5 million.

Also Read: Liverpool Vs Man United Best Moments: From Torres Vs Vidic To Berbatov's Hat-trick