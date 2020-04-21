Mesut Ozil Net Worth, Salary, Arsenal Stats And Marriage To Amine Gulse

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil's career has been no less than a roller-coaster ride. From being one of the prominent players of Jose Mourinho's LaLiga-winning Real Madrid team to finding it difficult to break into the first team at Arsenal, Ozil has seen it all. Here's a look at the Mesut Ozil net worth, salary details, his contract and his Arsenal stats.

Also Read | Mesut Ozil shares picture of daughter born less than year after troubling knife attack

Mesut Ozil net worth stands at €91 million ($100 million)

To all the health care workers and other professionals who keep working like true heroes, an infinite applause. 👏🏼👏🏼 #Humanity’sHeroes taking the fight to #COVID-19 #WeWillWin #FIFA #M1Ö pic.twitter.com/6r3tZqEAEL — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 18, 2020

Mesut Ozil has played for the likes of Schalke 04, Werder Bremen, Real Madrid and Arsenal in his career, while also winning the FIFA World Cup with Germany in 2014. His move to Arsenal for a reported fee of €47 million ($52 million) made him the most expensive German player of all time. According to celebritynetworth.com, the Mesut Ozil net worth is estimated at €91 million ($100 million).

Mesut Ozil net worth: Mesut Ozil salary, contract

The 31-year-old joined Arsenal in 2013 with an annual Mesut Ozil salary of €11 million ($12 million). In 2017, his contract was extended by three years, while also increasing the Mesut Ozil salary to €22 million ($24 million) annually. He is also the second-highest-paid Premier League football star, after Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, according to French publication L’Equipe.

Also Read | Mesut Ozil targetted by duo in London who 'threatened to kill': Reports

Mesut Ozil net worth: Ozil Arsenal stats

Mesut Ozil is playing in his seventh season at Arsenal. The Ozil Arsenal stats include 44 goals in 254 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions. He also has 77 assists to his name for Arsenal. Ozil has scored 23 goals for the German national team in 92 appearances.

Also Read | When Arsene Wenger announced his retirement after 22 years at Arsenal on April 20, 2018

Mesut Ozil net worth: Mesut Ozil wife

Mesut Ozil married Turkish actress Amine Gulse in 2019. Besides being a celebrated actress, Mesut Ozil wife was also crowned Miss Turkey in 2014 and subsequently won the 2014 Miss World Pageant. To mark their marriage celebration, the couple funded 1,000 surgeries for underprivileged children.

Also Read | Ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery dated UK businesswoman, Spanish bar owner at the same time?

Disclaimer: The Mesut Ozil net worth figures have been sourced from various websites. This website doesn't guarantee 100% accuracy of these figures.