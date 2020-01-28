Jurgen Klopp Says He Won't Manage Liverpool In FA Cup Replay Vs Shrewsbury

Jurgen Klopp named a younger set of players for Liverpool's FA Cup clash against Shrewsbury. Curtis Jones' strike and Donald Love's own goal helped Liverpool grab a 2-goal lead against the third division team. However, Shrewsbury's substitute Jason Cummings helped his side make a stunning comeback with his brace. The match ended in a stalemate and both the sides will face each other in the coming week. The rematch is scheduled right after Liverpool's Premier League clash against Southampton and Jurgen Klopp is not happy about it.

Jurgen Klopp's FA Cup boycott

Jurgen Klopp expressed that he wants his first-team to get some rest from their busy schedule. The fact that the rematch is scheduled just two days after their PL game makes it a very tight situation for the Reds. Jurgen Klopp revealed that Premier League asked Liverpool to respect the winter break and avoid organizing international friendlies or competitive games during that period. Jurgen Klopp further added that he informed his team that they were going to have a winter break and not participate in any such competitions.

"We feel we didn’t perform tonight as good as we are."



Adrian admitted #LFC will need to reflect and learn from the errors made in Sunday's draw with @shrewsweb in the #EmiratesFACup. https://t.co/itAWrtgCOS — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 27, 2020

However, Jurgen Klopp has clearly denied his participation in the FA Cup rematch. The German stated, "The Premier League asked us to respect the winter break. That's what we do. If the FA doesn't respect that, then we cannot change it. We will not be there. Does that mean I won't be there? Yes."

Liverpool's U23 manager Neil Critchley, who also managed the side in their Carabao Cup clash against Aston Villa, will lead the Reds in their FA Cup clash. The match is scheduled on January 4th (January 5th, 1:15 AM IST) at the Anfield Stadium.

