Eric Cantona Could Have Joined Liverpool Over Man United; Graeme Souness Turned Him Down

Former France international Eric Cantona is heralded for his impact at Manchester United and the former striker has been credited with turning around the Red Devils' fortunes when he moved to Manchester. However, Cantona could have turned out in a different shade of red for arch-rivals Liverpool only for then-manager Graeme Souness to turn down the opportunity. The striker instead moved on to Leeds before sealing a sensational transfer to Old Trafford to embark on a remarkable trophy-laden spell.

Eric Cantona Man United: Former Liverpool boss Graeme Souness reveals he turned down an opportunity to sign Cantona

Speaking to The Football Show on Sky Sports, Graeme Souness recalled the time when he was offered the chance to sign Eric Cantona or his Liverpool team. The striker, who was at Nimes at that point, was serving a two-month ban for throwing the ball at the referee. Eric Cantona abruptly announced his retirement, however, then France manager Michel Platini met Graeme Souness to put in a word for the striker. The former Liverpool boss revealed that Platini thought Cantona would be a perfect fit for Liverpool, however, Souness claimed that the last thing he wanted at that point was another controversial figure. Eric Cantona ended up signing for Leeds United in 1991 helping them win the First Divison title. Eric Cantona faced off against Graeme Souness' Liverpool in the Charity Shield match in 1992, and the centre-forward scored a hat-trick to seal a Leeds United win.

Eric Cantona goals: Cantona Man United career

Eric Cantona secured a transfer to Manchester United in 1992 for a reported fee of £1.2 million. The lack of goals was a huge concern for Sir Alex Ferguson's side and Cantona's arrival revived his team's fortunes. The former Leeds United striker not only scored goals but also created chances leading the Red Devils to the Premier League title for the first time in 26 years. Eric Cantona spent five seasons at Old Trafford wearing the iconic No. 7 jersey, scoring 82 goals in 185 games across all competitions. The talismanic centre-forward won four league titles in his five seasons under Sir Alex Ferguson's management, before announcing his retirement from the sport at the age of 30.

