Eriksen To Man United? League Leaders To Pay Half His Wages If Loan Deal Materialises

Midfielder Christian Eriksen sought an exit from Tottenham Hotspur last January in search of a new challenge and agreed to a deal with Inter Milan subsequently. But the Danish star has largely failed to impress Antonio Conte and has been frozen out of the starting line-up, triggering transfer talks. Now, a couple of reports have hinted at the Eriksen to Man United move with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eager on the deal.

Eriksen transfer to Man United? Loan deal being chalked out

A report on the Eriksen transfer by the Transfer Podcast reveals Man United's interest in the midfielder. The report claims that Solskjaer is keen on bringing in Eriksen to Man United in the ongoing transfer window. But the Old Trafford outfit is unsure of a permanent switch and are thus pondering upon the idea of a loan deal until the end of the current season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær is quite keen on the idea of signing Christian Eriksen on loan until the end of the season as he is looking for a creative central midfielder to assist in Manchester United’s challenge for the Premier League title. #MUFC [@garbosj, @TransferPodcast] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) January 19, 2021

Man United have managed to turn around their Premier League campaign for the better. The Red Devils currently lead the charts in the Premier League ahead of the likes of Liverpool. The club wants to maintain its lead at the top, which is why the interest in the Inter Milan outcast.

Eriksen wages estimated at €8 million

Solskjaer wishes to add a creative central midfielder to his squad and believes Eriksen could be the ideal option. Notably, the 28-year-old's wages have often proved to be a deterrent. Eriksen wages, estimated at €8 million, are among the highest at San Siro. But Man United have figured out a way to deal with his wages.

Christian Eriksen’s wages are €8m net per year. Manchester United have offered to pay €1.5m of his wages in the loan deal, out of the €4m that he is due until the end of the season, Inter Milan would pay the rest. #MUFC [@garbosj, @TransferPodcast] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) January 19, 2021

With almost half the season already completed, Inter Milan have already paid €4 million of his wages. With the remaining amount still to be paid, the Old Trafford outfit has offered to pay €1.5 million if the San Siro outfit do agree to loan him out to the Premier League.

Eriksen stats: Midfielder yet to contribute towards goal

This season, Eriksen has managed 14 appearances across all competitions, racking up 513 minutes of game time in all. Ironically, he has no goals or assists to his credit with his conflicting relationship with Conte out in the open. Meanwhile, he has also been linked with a return to Tottenham, but Man United are still considered the front runners.

