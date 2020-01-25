Erling Haaland Becomes 1st Player In Bundesliga To Score 5 Goals In First 2 Appearances

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has been in phenomenal form since his rise at Red Bull Salzburg. The Norwegian international, who secured a move to Dortmund in January 2020, has started to prove himself in a new league altogether. Haaland has now created history by scoring 5 goals for the Bundesliga side in just 2 games.

Welcome to the show ⚫️🟡

Borussia Dortmund vs FC Koln highlights: Erling Haaland scored twice on Matchday 19

Borussia Dortmund bettered FC Koln on Matchday 19, scoring five past their opponents. Dortmund’s most recent signing Erling Haaland scored twice to secure 3 points for his side. However, the thing that made him stand out against other scorers is that he was introduced into the game as a substitute only in the 65th minute, when he replaced Thorgan Hazard.

Borussia Dortmund vs FC Koln highlights: Erling Haaland is the second youngest to score a hat-trick

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus was in awe of his player, lauding his performance as ‘wonderful’. Reus also had a phenomenal game, scoring once while also assisting Haaland’s opening goal. Besides being the first player to score five goals in two Bundesliga appearances, Haaland also became the second-youngest player to score a hat-trick in the league. He is also the first substitute debutant to strike thrice in a game.

Erling Haaland has now scored 33 goals this season

🇳🇴 Erling Håland in the Bundesliga so far:



• 59 minutes played

• 5 shots

• 5 goals.



• Hat-trick against Augsburg

• Two goals against Koln.



This kid is only 19 years old. Rising star. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dGI8IAZlJs — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) January 24, 2020

Erling Haaland, who has a release clause of €60 million, had scored a hat-trick on his Bundesliga debut against Augsburg. When Haaland was introduced in the game in the 56th minute, Dortmund were trailing by two goals with a 1-3 scoreline, until the Norwegian made the difference, scoring thrice to win the game 5-3. Haaland has now managed to score 33 goals along with 7 assists in 24 appearances. His side are third on the Bundesliga points table, four points adrift of league leaders RB Leipzig and will next play against Union Berlin on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

