Erling Haaland Meets Borussia Dortmund Management, Massive Deal On The Cards: Report

According to recent reports in Germany, Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland has held talks with the representatives of Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund. The player has been linked with top clubs across Europe and is likely to play for a major club from next season. Earlier, Manchester United were the front runners to sign the Norwegian International.

Erling Haaland has been in phenomenal form this season

Erling Haaland has taken the football world by storm after scoring 28 goals in 22 games across all competitions this season. Clubs across Europe have shown keen interest in signing the teen sensation. In view of the player’s capabilities and increasing demand, Red Bull Salzburg had reportedly put a price tag of €100 million on him, according to British media reports. Salzburg are aware that they have one of the world's most exciting prospects in their side and thus expect large offers.

Erling Haaland grabbed the bottle just to throw it away 😅 pic.twitter.com/h1HJE2qODX — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 10, 2019

Erling Haaland visibly frustrated after defeat against Liverpool

A video of the player had gone viral recently. During the game against Liverpool, Haaland was seen asking for a bottle, only to latch at it and throw it on the ground. That moment expressed his furious situation and perhaps summed up his night, as he was substituted for Masaya Okugawa with 15 minutes left to play.

Erling Haaland registers new records this season

Haaland became the highest-scoring teenager in a single UEFA Champions League campaign after scoring for Salzburg's group stage match against Napoli on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He has netted 8 goals in the Champions League. He also has scored 5 hat-tricks in the Austrian Bundesliga so far.

RB Salzburg knocked out of Champions League

Red Bull Salzburg were defeated by Liverpool on Matchday 6 of the Champions League. The defeat meant the Salzburg were knocked out of the competition. However, they are still at the first spot in the Austrian Bundesliga with a two-point lead against second-placed Lask. Salzburg will next play against Hartberg on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

