Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak Takes A Penalty And Scores

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are one of the finest sides in the English Premier League. The defending Premier League champions have conquered the league in the past two seasons. Guardiola has managed to build a team which can give any top club in Europe a run for their money. However, Manchester City have experienced a slight dip in their form this season. They are trailing by 22 points behind Premier League table-toppers Liverpool. In Manchester City's defence, Liverpool are on a different level this season.

Manchester City have many other trophies to fight for this season. Guardiola's primary objective will be to bag the Champions League trophy. The one department where Manchester City need to work on is penalties. Pep Guardiola's side have been miserable in the penalty department in their recent games. Their latest penalty miss came against Spurs. Gundogan missed from the spot-kick which cost them the match later.

Manchester City fans are frustrated after seeing their players miss from the spot. They are urging Guardiola to find a permanent solution. It looks like the owners of City are not happy with the situation either.

Manchester City owner Khaldoon Al Mubarak was seen practising some spot kicks with his fellow friends. We must say that he was looking pretty good.

Watch the video:

😅 Khaldoon is genuinely a better penalty taker than the majority of the #ManCity players...



[via IG: soficalzetti] pic.twitter.com/5yn1fxYSqH — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) February 14, 2020

All said and done, Manchester City have some serious penalty problems. Have a look at some instances in the past two seasons where City missed from the spot.