Erling Haaland Closer To Joining Manchester United As RB Leipzig Deal Falls Behind

RB Salzburg striker Erling Haaland has been in great form this season. The player has been linked with a host of top European clubs. The likes of Manchester United are leading the race to sign the player. It is now reported that Erling Haaland’s salary demands have compelled RB Salzburg to part ways with the player in the January 2020 transfer window.

Erling Haaland is linked with a move to Manchester United

It is reported that the player has demanded a salary amounting to eight million euros a year. RB Leipzig were also interested in signing the player. However, his high salary demands has left RB Leipzig lagging behind in the race. Manchester United are set to be ready to meet Haaland’s demands. It is believed that RB Leipzig are willing to offer a salary as much as five million euros. However, presence of Mino Riola in the deal makes a move to Manchester United very likely. According to earlier reports in Germany, the RB Salzburg striker had also held talks with the representatives of Borussia Dortmund. Erling Haaland has been in exceptional form after scoring 28 goals in 22 games across all competitions this season.

Erling Haaland had signed a Manchester United jersey recently

The Norwegian International had further revived speculations of his move to Old Trafford by signing a Manchester United jersey. Erling Haaland was recently snapped signing a Manchester United jersey for a fan. The player also shared the image on his official Instagram account. Haaland was recently linked with a move to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund. However, his recent act is likely to be an indication of his interest in joining the Red Devils.

RB Salzburg were knocked out of the Champions League after their defeat against Liverpool on Matchday 6. However, they are leading in the Austrian Bundesliga, with a two-point advantage over second-placed Lask. They will next play against Amstetten on February 9, 2019.

