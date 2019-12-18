The Debate
Erling Haaland Signs Manchester United Jersey; Is He On His Way To Join The Red Devils?

Football News

Erling Haaland has further revived speculations of his move to Old Trafford when he signed a Manchester United jersey and posted the image on Instagram.

Erling Haaland

Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland has been in great form this season. The player has been linked with a host of top European clubs, with the likes of Manchester United leading the race to sign the player. Haaland has further revived the speculations of his move to Old Trafford by signing a Manchester United jersey.

Also Read | Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Speaks Up On Signing Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland was seen signing a Manchester United jersey

Erling Haaland was recently snapped signing a Manchester United jersey for a fan. He also posted the same on his official Instagram account. The player was recently linked with a move to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund. However, his recent act is likely to be an indication of his interest in joining the Red Devils.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had commented on Erling Haaland

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had reportedly commented on the issue of signing the striker from Salzburg. Solskjaer had commented that he did not want to comment on the speculations surrounding the player. However, Solskjaer also maintained that Haaland knew what he needs to do and he knows what he's going to do. Hence, he did not feel the need to give any advice to his fellow Norwegian International, whom he had managed for a brief stint at Molde.

Also Read | RB Leipzig's Sporting Director Confirms Haaland Offer As Transfer Battle Picks Up Pace

Erling Haaland has been in great form this season

According to earlier reports in Germany, the Red Bull Salzburg striker held talks with the representatives of Borussia Dortmund. Erling Haaland has been in exceptional form after scoring 28 goals in 22 games across all competitions this season. Keeping in mind the player’s capabilities and increasing demand, his club has reportedly put a price tag of €100 million on the Norwegian International, according to British media reports. RB Salzburg are aware that they have one of football’s most exciting prospects in their side. Therefore, they expect large offers.

Also Read | Watch Paul Scholes Go Crazy After Manchester United Won Bragging Rights Vs City

RB Salzburg were knocked out of the Champions League after their defeat against Liverpool on Matchday 6. However, they are leading in the Austrian Bundesliga, with a two-point advantage over second-placed Lask. They will next play against Amstetten on February 9, 2019.

Also Read | Man United Target Erling Haaland To Decide On Potential Transfer To Old Trafford

