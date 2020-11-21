Erling Haaland Crowned Golden Boy 2020 Winner, Dortmund Star’s Outrageous Stats Score Win

Borussia Dortmund starlet Erling Haaland is set to be crowned as the winner of the Golden Boy 2020 award, further cementing his status as one of the most promising talents in the world. The Golden Boy 2020 award results were announced by Italian newspaper Tuttosport on Saturday, with the youngster set to receive the award in Turin in December. Erling Haaland beat stiff competition from players like Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati, Dortmund teammate Jadon Sancho and Bayern speedster Alphonso Davies among others.

Erling Haaland has won the 2020 Golden Boy award! 🏅🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/zCQb3ju2wn — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) November 21, 2020

Also Read: Barcelona TURNED DOWN Erling Haaland In 2019 To Instead Sign Kevin Prince Boateng On Loan

Golden Boy 2020 winner crowned: Golden Boy list revealed

The Golden Boy award is given to the best player aged 21 or under by Italian newspaper Tuttosport. The accolade is awarded to those footballers who are touted to break out and become the next stars in the future. The Golden Boy 2020 award was handed to Dortmund striker Erling Haaland after an intensive voting process involving a global panel of footballing experts. Atletico Madrid starlet Joao Felix won the award last year and several footballing greats have won the prestigious prize in the past as well.

Also Read: Real Madrid Craft 2022 Plan To Sign Dortmund Sensation Haaland To Replace Ageing Benzema

In the past, players like Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba amongst others have been the recipients of the award. The Golden Boy list for 2020 also made its way online, with it being disclosed that Erling Haaland, Ansu Fati and Alphonso Davies rounded out the top three.

Haaland wins the Golden Boy 2020 organized by @tuttosport. Kulusevski in 6th position. The Norwegian will receive the award in Turin on the 14th of December. pic.twitter.com/DmWudmhMbp — Around Turin (@AroundTurin) November 21, 2020

Erling Haaland goals record powered striker to Golden Boy 2020 win

The Norwegian first grabbed headlines courtesy of his impressive form for Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg. The 20-year-old scored a total of 44 goals across all competitions in 2019-20, which included 16 strikes after he made the move to Borussia Dortmund in January. This year, The youngster has picked up right where he left off last season and currently has 11 goals and three assists in 11 appearances for BVB.

14 - Erling Haaland has scored 14 goals in his 11 UEFA Champions League appearances. The 20-year-old also has 26 goals in 28 matches for Borussia Dortmund across all competitions. Update. https://t.co/98UrJu9dUp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 4, 2020

Also Read: Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos Target Haaland, Mbappe, Camavinga And Upamecano

It is the Norwegian’s scoring rate which has been particularly impressive, with the youngster having an astonishingly high shot accuracy as well. Last year, Erling Haaland had a minutes-per-goal ratio of 81.7, which was only bettered by Bayern star Robert Lewandowski (81.2) amongst players with 10 goals or more. The attacker has been particularly potent in the Champions League, with no player having reached 10 Champions League goals quicker than Haaland.

2020-2021 Champions League npxG Leaders



Erling Håland (3.3)

Diogo Jota (2.7)

Duván Zapata (2.4)

João Félix (2.4)

Romelu Lukaku (2.2)

Charles De Ketelaere (2.0)

Karim Benzema (2.0)

Viktor Tsyhankov (1.7)https://t.co/aENPOLedl3 — ⚽️FBref.com⚽️ (@fbref) November 18, 2020

Dortmund star's father gives Erling Haaland transfer update

The 20-year-old’s incredible stats have led to the Norwegian being linked with multiple clubs over the past few months. Clubs such as Manchester United and Real Madrid are believed to be interested in the Dortmund striker, with media reports revealing that Haaland has a €75 million release clause that could be activated in 2022.

However, speaking to SPORT1, the Norwegian's father reiterated that the striker is not looking to make a move anytime soon, as he explained that the youngster is focused on winning trophies with Borussia Dortmund.

Also Read: Erling Haaland Forced To "rage Quit" FIFA 21 Match After 4-2 Battering Online

Image Credits: Borussia Dortmund Instagram