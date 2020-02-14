Erling Haaland Asserts That Wage Demands Were Not The Reason Behind Failed Man United Move

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland has opened up on his failed move to Manchester United in the winter transfer window. United were considered as the favourites to sign the former RB Salzburg striker. However, the deal fell through and the Norwegian international went on to join Dortmund.

Erling Haaland rubbishes comical wage rumours

There were reports that Erling Haaland had rejected Manchester United due to the club’s failure to commit to his exorbitant wage demands. However, Haaland has labelled these rumours as ‘comical’. His move to United was considered a possibility due to the influence of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the striker. Haaland had played under Solksjaer at Molde.

Erling Haaland asserted that he had the utmost respect for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Solskjaer was the one responsible for what he had achieved so far, claimed Haaland. However, he realised that Borussia Dortmund was the best team for him and hence he decided to join the Bundesliga outfit.

Manchester United blame Mino Raiola for deal's failure

According to earlier reports, Manchester United had blamed Mino Raiola as the main reason behind their failure to land Erling Haaland at Old Trafford. Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola and Manchester United haven’t been on the best of terms since one of Raiola’s clients Paul Pogba’s transfer to the club.

Reportedly, United refused to meet Mino Raiola’s demands. Other reports suggest that Red Devils tried striking a deal with Haaland’s father, who also represents his son.

Mino Raiola is the best agent in the world: Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland also lauded his agent Mino Raiola as the best agent in the world. He also attributed his move to Dortmund to Raiola’s efforts. Haaland has enjoyed immense success at Dortmund so far this season. He has scored eight goals along with an assist in five games for the Bundesliga outfit.

Erling Haaland has netted 36 goals in 27 games for Salzburg and Dortmund this season. His side are placed third on the Bundesliga points table with 39 points to their credit. Dortmund will next play against Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday (Saturday according to IST).

