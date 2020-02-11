Erling Haaland's Father Explains How Kylian Mbappe Made His Son 'dream'

Teenage sensation Erling Haaland’s father believes that Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe has made his son dream. Haaland has seen a meteoric rise in popularity for the past six months. He has been scoring profusely for RB Salzburg, enabling a transfer to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund. Dortmund signed Erling Haaland for a reported fee of £17 million, beating off competition from Premier League giants Manchester United.

Congratulations to Erling Haaland, the winner of the fan-voted January 2020 Player of the Month 🏆 pic.twitter.com/uF7VZMFpXF — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 6, 2020

Erling Haaland looks up to PSG star Kylian Mbappe

Erling Haaland has hit the ground running for Borussia Dortmund after his January transfer. He has already scored eight goals in five appearances for the Bundesliga side. The Norway international had netted 28 goals in just 22 games for RB Salzburg before shifting to Dortmund. Haaland’s rich vein of form has seen him being widely regarded as one of the most talented European footballers, with PSG star Kylian Mbappe leading the list. At the age of 21, Mbappe is already regarded as one of the best players on the planet. He's scored 82 goals in 113 appearances for PSG since locking a money-spinning switch from Monaco in 2018.

Kylian Mbappe is one of Erling Haaland's role models: Alf-Inge Haaland

Erling Haaland’s father is a former professional footballer who plied his trade for Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Manchester City. He said that his son, despite being only two years younger to Kylian Mbappe, looks up to the World Cup winner. In a report by TF1, Alf-Inge said that Kylian Mbappe made Erling Haaland dream and is one of his role models. Erling Haaland was constantly linked with a move to Manchester United in January before joining Dortmund. The striker has formerly played under Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. They worked together at Norwegian side Molde. However, that relationship bore little fruit. Erling Haaland opted for Dortmund and Solskjaer was required to complete a last-ditch loan deal for ex-Watford frontman Odion Ighalo.

Erling Haaland vs Kylian Mbappe: Strikers to clash in Champions League

Dortmund will take on Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League Round of 16. In the match, Erling Haaland will get a chance to test his skills against Kylian Mbappe. Dortmund will host the first leg of the clash, while PSG will host the second leg. Kylian Mbappe has scored five goals in 5 UCL games, while Haaland has 8 goals in this UCL campaign.

