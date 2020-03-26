Manchester United Loanee Odion Ighalo Offered £400,000 Per Week To Return To China

Former Watford striker and current Manchester United loanee Odion Ighalo raised eyebrows when he decided to sign for the Red Devils (Manchester United) on loan from his current club Shanghai Shenhua. His great start in the red jersey has not gone unnoticed, with his parent club now offering the Nigerian a two-year contract extension worth more than £400,000 per week.

Earlier Odion Ighalo, while speaking to Man United’s official magazine revealed that he was a huge fan of the club since his childhood. The Nigerian striker claimed that he has been receiving messages of support since making the move to Manchester United in January this year.

Odion Ighalo career with Shanghai Shenhua

Odion Ighalo made a great start to his Chinese Super League career, having initially signed for Changchun Yatai in January 2017. He scored 36 goals in 55 outings before joining Shanghai Shenhua. His impressive scoring form continued with Shanghai Shenhua in 2019 in which he netted 10 goals in 17 matches. According to Sky Sports, the Chinese club decided to extend the 30-year-old striker's contract following his impressive run of four goals in three starts for Manchester United.

Odion Ighalo loan deal with Manchester United

Odion Ighalo has been in great form for Manchester United since his debut in January. He has already scored four goals in three starts for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and also scored in his side’s win over LASK in the Round of 16 of the Europa League. The Ighalo loan deal with Manchester United expires on May 31 but is likely to be extended until June 30 because of the coronavirus crisis. Ighalo’s current contract with Shanghai Shenhua expires in December 2022 and the Chinese club want to keep the striker with them until December 2024.

Odion Ighalo transfer to Manchester United

Earlier, Sportmail reported that the Ighalo transfer to Manchester United is possible in the summer if the Old Trafford outfit shells out £15 million when Odion Ighalo's loan deal expires. Ighalo has always said it has been a dream playing for United, the club he supported as a boy.

