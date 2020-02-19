Erling Haaland Scores Absolute Beauty As Dortmund Edge Past PSG 2-1; Watch Video

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Champions League. The striker’s second goal has been widely appreciated. Here’s a look at the goal that the Norwegian international scored to secure a victory for the German side.

Dortmund vs PSG highlights: Erling Haaland scores twice

The first half of the game ended goalless as both sides strived to maintain momentum. However, the second half witnessed one of the most intriguing plays of football as Erling Haaland rose to the occasion. In the 69th minute of the game, Achraf Hakimi set up Raphael Guerriero in the box, however, his shot was blocked. Haaland, however, was close to the ball to net it easily past PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Dortmund vs PSG highlights: Erling Haaland scores a stunner

This angle of the Erling Braut Håland's goal is AMAZING!



The sound when the ball hits the back of the net is so, so satisfying 👌



PSG responded soon when Neymar equalised in the 75th minute. The Brazilian scored from a beautiful assist from Kylian Mbappe to make it level. Haaland, however, again struck in the 77th minute. The Norwegian received a ball from Giovanni Reyna just outside the box and the 19-year-old striker struck quickly to leave Navas clueless. The Norwegian’s second goal has been appreciated by the fans, while BT Sport also released a different angle of the goal.

Erling Haaland stats

In the video, a calm Haaland appears to take a smooth shot at Keylor Navas, who could not stop the strike. The sound of the ball striking the back of the net was quite astonishing. His brace against PSG takes his goal tally to 38 goals in 29 games this season, while also bagging eight assists.

Dortmund vs PSG highlights: Second leg to be played on March 11

Borussia Dortmund have a 2-1 advantage as they would strive to make it to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The second leg of the fixture will next be played at Parc des Princes on March 11 (March 12 according to IST).