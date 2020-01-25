Watch: Erling Haaland Scores Goal From RIDICULOUS Angle In Dortmund's Win Over Koln

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has been in phenomenal form since his rise at Red Bull Salzburg. The Norwegian international, who secured a move to the German heavyweights in January 2020, has started to prove himself at a new league altogether. Haaland has now scored 5 goals for the Bundesliga side in just 2 games.

Dortmund vs FC Koln highlights: Erling Haaland scored twice

🇳🇴 Erling Håland in the Bundesliga so far:



• 59 minutes played

• 5 shots

• 5 goals.



• Hat-trick against Augsburg

• Two goals against Koln.



This kid is only 19 years old. Rising star. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dGI8IAZlJs — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) January 24, 2020

Borussia Dortmund humiliated FC Koln in their recent Bundesliga clash, scoring 5 past their opponents. Erling Haaland scored twice to secure 3 points for his side. However, the most surprising fact about his performance is that he was introduced into the game as a substitute only in the 65th minute, when he replaced Thorgan Hazard.

Dortmund vs FC Koln highlights: Erling Haaland scores goal from a very narrow angle

Haaland's finish tonight. Not a care in the world. pic.twitter.com/oOgFDwfb1n — Mr Fixit's Tips (@mrfixitstips) January 24, 2020

Erling Haaland’s first goal of the night thrilled Borussia Dortmund fans present at Westfalenstadion. In the 77th minute of the game, when Dortmund were already leading 3-1, Haaland scored his first goal of the night, while also scoring his second in the 87th minute, which was an absolute beauty after dodging away from the goalkeeper Timo Horn to net it from the narrowest of angles. His brace marked his fifth goal in the German Bundesliga, while playing just 69 minutes in all.

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick on his debut for Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland had scored a hat-trick on his Bundesliga debut for Borussia Dortmund against Augsburg. When Haaland was introduced in the game in the 56th minute, Dortmund were trailing by two goals with a 1-3 scoreline, until the Norwegian made the difference, scoring thrice to win the game 5-3. Haaland has now managed to score 33 goals along with 7 assists in 24 appearances. His side are third on the Bundesliga points table, four points adrift of league leaders RB Leipzig and will next play against Union Berlin on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

