Real Madrid Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Named LaLiga POTM For January

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been named as the LaLiga Santander Player of the Month for January. The former Chelsea keeper stood strong for the Los Blancos in the first month of the year. Real Madrid won all their three matches and Courtois allowed only one goal. Real Madrid's exceptional defensive record this season has helped the Spanish giants clinch the top spot in LaLiga so far this season.

🏆 @thibautcourtois, Player of the Month for January in #LaLigaSantander. 💜



👏 Congratulations! 👏 — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) February 10, 2020

Thibaut Courtois: Player of the Month

Real Madrid faced Getafe FC in their first LaLiga match of the year. Los Blancos won the match 3-0 and Courtois picked up yet another clean sheet in the season. Getafe had seven shots on target but the Belgian keeper successfully managed to keep the ball out of the net.

Real Madrid then hosted Sevilla in their Matchday 22 clash in LaLiga. It was a tough challenge for Zinedine Zidane's side but Real Madrid emerged victorious in the end. Luuk de Jong hammered the ball behind Courtois. It was the only goal the 28-year-old conceded in the month of January in LaLiga. However, Casemiro's brace helped Real Madrid bank the essential three points.

Real Madrid visited the Estadio José Zorrilla stadium for their last LaLiga match in the month of January. Nacho (78') scored the only goal of the match. Valladolid had zero shots on target and it was an easy clean sheet for Thibaut Courtois.

Thibaut Courtois has brought back his A Game

Last season, Thibaut Courtois made a dream move to Real Madrid after a long spell at Chelsea. The 27-year-old keeper's start at Real Madrid was not smooth but he has pierced his way to the top again. Thibaut Courtois has kept 10 clean sheets in 20 appearances. Thibaut Courtois will receive his award in the Santiago Bernabeu stadium before Real Madrid's Matchday 24 clash against RC Celta on February 16.

