Neymar, Natalia Barulich Spark Dating Rumours As PSG Star Celebrates 28th Birthday

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Neymar Jr is believed to be dating model Natalia Barulich. Barulich was earlier believed to have been dating Colombian singer Maluma. However, he broke up with him for the Brazilian football star. Reports in France suggest that romance is brewing between the duo since Neymar’s birthday party.

Neymar to get married? PSG star is dating Natalia Barulich, reports suggest

It was reported that Neymar and Natalia Barulich had met at one of the parties hosted by the Brazilian in which Maluma had performed. Since then, the duo have been in constant touch with each other. Many reports suggested that the two are more than just friends. Barulich had also posted a heartfelt message on Instagram for her rumoured boyfriend on his birthday.

Neymar reportedly hosted an all-white birthday party for his teammates and friends last week. The party saw many of his teammates along with Lyon striker Memphis Depay in attendance.

Natalia Barulich posts picture alongside Neymar

Natalia Barulich’s message wishing Neymar on Instagram read as, “Everyone knows how extraordinarily talented you are, but if they could only see how real and beautiful you are inside your heart. You have all my respect and honour baby.”

Natalia Barulich was also spotted attending Neymar’s birthday party. She posted a picture of her dress for the occasion with the caption, “When Neymar says to dress “white casual”… Feliz Aniversário (happy birthday), Ney!!” The PSG star commented on the post by writing, “Beautiful.”

At the party, Natalia Barulich posted another picture alongside Neymar with the caption, “Baby’s Birthday.” It also reported that Barulich went on to stay in Paris for a few more days after celebrating Neymar’s birthday.

Neymar has been in great form for PSG

Neymar has been in phenomenal form this season. He has scored a total of 15 goals along with 10 assists in 18 games. The Parisians are leading in Ligue 1 with a 12-point advantage over second-placed Marseille. Thomas Tuchel’s side will next play against Dijon FCO in the quarter-final of the French Cup on Wednesday.

