RB Leipzig's Chelsea Loanee Ethan Ampadu Opens Up On Future After Impressing Against Spurs

Ethan Ampadu is reportedly interested in joining Chelsea again when his one-year loan with RB Leipzig will end. However, Ethan Ampadu is currently focused on helping RB Leipzig reach their objectives this season first. The 19-year-old travelled to London as RB Leipzig faced Tottenham in their Champions League 2019-20 Round of 16 clash. Ethan Ampadu was named in the starting XI by Julian Nagelsmann for just the second time this season. RB Leipzig won the first-leg 1-0 against Tottenham.

Also Read | Sunil Chhetri And Virat Kohli Praise FC Goa For Qualifying For The AFC Champions League

Ethan Ampadu on his Chelsea return

Ethan Ampadu, in a post-match interview, shared his desire to join Chelsea again in the future. The RB Leipzig's defender stated "I am always watching Chelsea and seeing what is going on," he said. "It is good to see the young players are shining at the moment. "They are in the top four so fingers crossed they can hold on to that. "I would like to go back, I aim to, but right now I am focused on Leipzig and finishing the season." RB Leipzig dominated Tottenham in their own backyard and also managed to keep a clean sheet. Ethan Ampadu played a crucial part in the defence.

"I am a Chelsea fan so I am always watching"



After his impressive display v Spurs on Wednesday night, Lepizig's Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu hopes to make an impact at Stamford Bridge next season



More: https://t.co/LFuc8nB9w7 pic.twitter.com/60VsM0Jww9 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 20, 2020

Also Read | Manchester City Eye Bayern Munich Winger Serge Gnabry In The Summer

While talking about his performance against Tottenham, Ethan Ampadu said: "I have not played as much as I would have liked to but I am definitely learning in training and working hard," he added. "When this situation came of starting tonight I knew it was a good opportunity to show what I can do and I'd like to think I've done that. "I just tried to play my game. I try to be composed and just try to play."

Also Read | Jadon Sancho Is The Youngest Player In Bundesliga History To Reach 25 Goals

Jose Mourinho's side will travel to the Red Bull Arena for their Champions League second-leg against RB Leipzig. The match is scheduled for March 10, 2020.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes On Man Utd: I Play For The Biggest Club In England, It's A Dream Come True