Euro 2012 Final: When Spain Scored 4 Past Italy, Where Are Those Players Now?

The Euro 2012 final saw defending champions Spain take on Italy at the Olympic Stadium in Kyiv. Both teams had played out a draw in the group stage clash, but it was Spain who entered the clash as favourites. Vicente De Bosque's side lived up to their tag and romped to a 4-0 win in the Euro 2012 final. With the Euro 2020 postponed and football action at a standstill amidst the coronavirus pandemic, let's take a look at where the players who featured in Euro 2012 final are.

Spain vs Italy Euro 2012 highlights: Spain demolish Italy to become the first team to win three consecutive major tournaments

Spain, who entered the Euro 2012 final match as favourites, were criticised throughout the tournament for their slow and negative style of football. However, the 2010 World Cup holders stamped their authority early on with David Silva scoring a header within the first 14 minutes of the Euro 2012 final. Jordi Alba added a goal minutes before half-time as Spain headed into the tunnel at half-time with a two-goal cushion.

While Italy matched Spain for the number of attempts on goal in the first half, they tapered away in the second as Spain dominated possession. Substitutes Fernando Torres and Juan Mata scored in the final six minutes of the match to hand Spain a thumping 4-0 victory and place in the history books.

Spain vs Italy Euro 2012 highlights: Euro 2012 final starting XIs

Spain: Iker Casillas, Alvaro Arbeloa, Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Xabi Alonso, David Silva, Cesc Fabregas. Subs: Juan Mata, Fernando Torres, Pedro.

Spain vs Italy Euro 2012 highlights: Where are they now?

A host of the players who featured in the Euro 2012 final retired from football, while some are approaching the twilight of their careers. Spain's Xavi Hernandez, Fernando Torres, Alvaro Arbeloa have retired from professional football and from Italy, Claudio Marchisio, Ricardo Montolivo, Daniele De Rossi, Andrea Barzagli, Thiago Motta and Federico Balzaretti hung up their boots. David Silva, Andres Iniesta, Iker Casillas, Cesc Fabregas are all approaching the end of their careers while teammates Juan Mata, Sergio Busquets and Pedro are on the cusp of it. For Italy, Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Ignazio Abate are closing in on the end of their glorious careers as well.

Retired: Xavi Hernandez, Fernando Torres, Alvaro Arbeloa, Claudio Marchisio, Ricardo Montolivo, Daniele De Rossi, Andrea Barzagli, Thiago Motta, Antonio Cassano, Antonio Di Natale and Federico Balzaretti.

