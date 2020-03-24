Gianluigi Buffon Reportedly Set To Extend Juventus Stay As Club Offer 1-year Extension

Juventus are reportedly planning to pen down another contract with their legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. Along with Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus have also extended the contracts of Giorgio Chiellini and Blaise Matuidi. The contracts of all the three players were set to expire on June 30, but they might stay for another season.

Serie A: Buffon retirement set to be delayed as club ponder one-year extension

Gianluigi Buffon returned to the Old Lady in 2019 after spending a year at PSG. The Italian goalkeeper has made 11 appearances for Juventus this season. A number of Juventus fans were expecting Gigi Buffon to hang up his gloves a couple of seasons before, but the 42-year-old is eager to keep going. Gianluigi Buffon is in his 18th season for Juventus. Gianluigi Buffon has made a total of 516 appearances for Juventus since joining the club in 2001.

Gianluigi Buffon is reportedly set to sign a new contract at Juventus for another year at the club.



Quick reminder that he started his career in 1995... pic.twitter.com/3T5vhwYU4R — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) March 23, 2020

As reported by Goal, along with Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini is also set to be handed a one-year extension. Chiellini joined the Italian giants in 2005. Giorgio Chiellini has only made three appearances in the season so far after picking up a serious injury early this season. However, the Italian has recovered from the injury and is fit to join the squad once the season resumes. French World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi is also set to be handed an extension. Matuidi joined Juventus in 2017. Blaise Matuidi has made 31 appearances for Juventus this season.

Gianluigi Buffon:



🗣️ "I've made a lot of mistakes in my life, but I think that's normal for someone who wants to grow and develop. You will have to overcome plenty of obstacles, and it is normal that you should stumble sometimes." pic.twitter.com/Rll8aaskH0 — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) March 17, 2020

