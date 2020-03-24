The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Gianluigi Buffon Reportedly Set To Extend Juventus Stay As Club Offer 1-year Extension

Football News

Gianluigi Buffon is in his 18th season at Juventus. Gianluigi Buffon has made a total of 516 appearances for Juventus since joining the club in 2001.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Buffon

Juventus are reportedly planning to pen down another contract with their legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. Along with Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus have also extended the contracts of Giorgio Chiellini and Blaise Matuidi. The contracts of all the three players were set to expire on June 30, but they might stay for another season. 

Also Read | Stay At Home Challenge: Footballer Felipe Melo Posts Comical Video Amid COVID-19 Break

Serie A: Buffon retirement set to be delayed as club ponder one-year extension

Gianluigi Buffon returned to the Old Lady in 2019 after spending a year at PSG. The Italian goalkeeper has made 11 appearances for Juventus this season. A number of Juventus fans were expecting Gigi Buffon to hang up his gloves a couple of seasons before, but the 42-year-old is eager to keep going. Gianluigi Buffon is in his 18th season for Juventus. Gianluigi Buffon has made a total of 516 appearances for Juventus since joining the club in 2001.

Also Read | Paul Pogba's Agent Mino Raiola Hints At Taking Superstar To Real Madrid This Summer

As reported by Goal, along with Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini is also set to be handed a one-year extension. Chiellini joined the Italian giants in 2005. Giorgio Chiellini has only made three appearances in the season so far after picking up a serious injury early this season. However, the Italian has recovered from the injury and is fit to join the squad once the season resumes. French World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi is also set to be handed an extension. Matuidi joined Juventus in 2017. Blaise Matuidi has made 31 appearances for Juventus this season.

Also Read | Throwback To Tottenham And Chelsea Playing Out Thrilling 4-4 Draw At White Hart Lane

Also Read | Manchester United Ready To Accept Offers Around £100 Million For Paul Pogba: Report

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
positive
NORTH-EAST'S FIRST COVID CASE
COVID-19
COVID-19: USE OF HYDROXYCHLOQUINE
Shaheen Bagh
DELHI POLICE CLEARS SHAHEEN BAGH
COVID-19: Germany breathes easy as Chancellor Merkel tests negative for coronavirus
CHANCELLOR MERKEL TESTS NEGATIVE
Subramanian Swamy
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY ON COVID-19
Pakistan
PAK GOVT: CORONAVIRUS NOT DEADLY