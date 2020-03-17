UEFA Demands £275 Million From Clubs To Postpone Euro 2020 To 2021: Report

Amid the coronavirus outbreak around the world, it has been reported that UEFA is looking to demand £275 million from its member clubs as well as the participant leagues if Euro 2020 is to be postponed until next year. There have been reports that the football federations of participating nations have demanded that the European competition be postponed until 2021.

UEFA demands £275 million: EURO 2020 postpone likely due to coronavirus outbreak

UEFA believes that the stipulated amount would help in postponing the Euro 2020 until next year. The European governing body has also decided to prioritise this matter in the emergency meeting. According to The Athletic, UEFA might announce its decision to push back the competition soon.

EURO 2020 postpone? UEFA demands £275 million amid Euro 2021 talks

It is reported that the European leagues are unwilling to abolish the ongoing league campaign completely. The leagues expect that the remaining fixtures be played until May or June. This would have a detrimental impact on the schedule of Euro 2020 that is to begin from June 12.

In the light of ongoing developments in the spread of Covid-19, UEFA has invited various stakeholders to discuss European football’s response to the outbreak.



Discussions will include all domestic and European competitions, including UEFA EURO 2020.



Full statement: 👇 — UEFA (@UEFA) March 12, 2020

The European leagues are also unwilling to declare the ongoing season null and avoid. They hope that there is improvement in the global situation that has put a halt on all sporting events due to the coronavirus pandemic. The top five leagues have suspended their fixtures until April 3 fearing the spread of the contagious virus.

UEFA demands £275 million: 'EURO 2020 postpone' decision on the cards

Various suggestions have emerged to deal with the league fixtures. One such suggestion includes the idea of extending the season until July. Meanwhile, the idea of play-offs is also not being denounced. UEFA is also reportedly ideating on the present Champions League and Europa League situation.

EURO 2020 postpone: UEFA demands £275 million as Euro 2021 would affect other competitions

It is reported that the European body might discuss the crisis with various leagues through a video conference. The ideas that have emerged include having just one round of ties from the quarter-final onwards.

Euro 2020 was to be played from June 12 across 12 major European cities. However, any postponement of the event will likely impact the Nation’s League along with the men’s u-21 and women’s European competition.