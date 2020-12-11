Europa League Qualified Teams: When Is The Round Of 32 draw? Pots And Key Dates

The UEFA Europa League reached the end of its group stage games on Thursday and slimmed down to just 32 teams, with the qualifiers from the group stage joined by the teams that finished third in their Champions League group. Man United, Ajax, Club Brugge, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dynamo Kyiv, Krasnodar, Olympiacos and RB Salzburg are the teams that will join the Europa League after being eliminated from the UCL. Here's a look at the Europa League qualified teams and pots ahead of the Europa League Round of 32.

Round of 32 is set ✅



🏆 2021 #UEL winner will be __________ pic.twitter.com/JxMu8d8MmO — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) December 10, 2020

ALSO READ: Rangers Striker Bala Devi Becomes FIRST Indian Female Footballer To Score In Europe

Europa League draw schedule: Date and time of UEL Round of 32 draw

The Europa League draw is scheduled to take place on Monday, December 14, soon after the Champions League draw at around 12:00 pm BST (5:30 pm IST). It will be held at UEFA's headquarters in Nyom, Switzerland. Fans can watch the Europa League draw live on UEFA.com.

ALSO READ: Kerala-based Entrepreneur To Build Museum In Memory Of Argentine Icon Diego Maradona

How does the UEL Round of 32 draw work? Europa League key dates

Those who have qualified from the Europa groups will be split into seeded (group winners) and unseeded (runners-up). Teams from the same group or country cannot be drawn against each other in the last 32. The four Champions League teams that had the best record while finishing third be placed on Pot 1 while the other four teams will be placed in Pot 2.

The first leg of the Europa League Round of 32 will take place on February 18 while the second leg will take place on February 25. The Europa League Round of 16 first leg will take place on March 11 while the second leg takes place on March 18. The quarter-finals first leg takes place on April 8 and second leg on April 15.

The Europa League semi-final first leg takes place on April 29 and second leg on May 6. The Europa League final takes place on May 26 at the Gdansk Stadium.

ALSO READ: Tiago Ramos: Neymar's Mother's Boyfriend Stabbed In The Neck In Mexico, Almost Dies

Europa League Round of 32 pots

Pot 1 - Group winners and seeded teams transferred from UCL

Man United

Ajax

Club Brugge

Shakhtar Donetsk

Roma

Arsenal

Leverkusen

Rangers

PSV

Napoli

Leicester

Milan

Villarreal

Tottenham

Dinamo Zagreb

Hoffenheim

Pot 2 - Group runners-up and unseeded teams transferred from UCL

Dynamo Kyiv

Krasnodar

Olympiacos

Salzburg

Young Boys

Molde

Slavia Prague

Benfica

Granada

Real Sociedad

Braga

Lille

Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Antwerp

Wolfsberger

Red Star Belgrade

ALSO READ: Champions League Qualified Teams: When Is The UCL Knockout Draw? Pots And Key Dates

Image Credits - AP