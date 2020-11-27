Tottenham Forward Carlos Vinicius Celebrates Mbappe Style After Scoring A Brace In UEL

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur romped to a 4-0 win over Ludogorets Razgrad in their Europa League group stage clash on Thursday. The win helped Spurs move closer to qualifying for the knockout stages and the performance is likely to please manager Jose Mourinho. The result will also please on-loan forward Carlos Vinicius, who scored his first goals for the club since moving to north London in October.

Tottenham vs Ludogorets: Carlos Vinicius imitates Kylian Mbappe celebration after first goals for Spurs

Tottenham signed Carlos Vinicius on loan in the summer to ease the load on talismanic striker Harry Kane. The on-loan Benfica striker had failed to get off the mark in his previous four games but spared his goalscoring blushes on Thursday, opening the scoring for Spurs in the 16th minute.

Dele Alli attempted a pass to Gareth Bale which found its way to Vinicius via a deflection and the Brazilian coolly slotted it past the keeper. Alli was at his very best and created yet another opportunity, with Ndombele's shot being parried into the path of the England international, who passed it to Vinicius only from him to smash the ball into the net.

🇧🇷 Carlos Vinícius = ________



His record in this season's competition:



⚽️2⃣

🅰️3⃣

👕4⃣#UEL pic.twitter.com/XthygifsZ5 — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) November 26, 2020

The on-loan striker proceeded to celebrate his goals in style, pulling out the folded arms celebration. The move was made famous by Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, who stole a page out of his brother's book. The World Cup winner first showcased it during his time at Monaco when he scored twice against Dortmund in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal.

Carlos Vinicius would hope that he can add more goals to his tally as Tottenham compete for major honours this season. Spurs are atop the Premier League standings, while they are second in their Europa League group, having won three of their four games.

The win was a comfortable outing for Jose Mourinho, who heavily rotated his side from the win against Man City, with only Tanguy Ndombele retaining his starting berth.

Harry Winks also grabbed headlines for his wonder goal, having scored a Puskas worthy goal from around the halfway line. The England international might have intended a pass for the Tottenham forwards, but overhit his pass, which flew inside the net much to the elation of Tottenham, who moved 3-0 ahead. Lucas Moura added a fourth in the 73rd minute to put the result beyond doubt.

(Image Courtesy: Europa League Twitter)