Real Madrid In Advanced Talks With Everton For Potential James Rodriguez Transfer?

Spanish giants Real Madrid had signed 2014 World Cup wonder James Rodriguez with much fanfare, who was then touted as the future of the club. However, things haven't gone down well with the Colombian midfielder who has struggled for regular game time under manager Zinedine Zidane. With the player seeking an exit in search of regular minutes, reports now suggest that he might soon be seen in the Premier League, with a deal with Everton close to its conclusion.

Real Madrid, Everton negotiate for James Rodriguez transfer

According to a report by Sky Sports, Real Madrid are in an advanced stage of negotiating with Premier League outfit Everton for the James Rodriguez transfer. Zidane has reportedly made it clear that he doesn't count on the midfielder and he needs to be sold to make way for other talents in the midfield.

Real Madrid are in advanced talks with Everton for James Rodriguez to be sold on next days. The deal is not done - but Carlo Ancelotti already contacted James to convince him.

Real are also in negotiations with AC Milan to loan out Brahim Diaz. 🇪🇸 #RealMadrid #Real #EFC #Everton — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2020

Although a deal is yet to be agreed upon, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has already spoken with the midfielder. Indeed, it was under Ancelotti that Real Madrid signed James Rodriguez for a hefty transfer fee, estimated at €70 million ($82 million). The 29-year-old, who was once a starter under the Italian, lost his place in the starting line up with the arrival of Zidane.

Football transfer news: Carlo Ancelotti speaks to James Rodriguez

He was subsequently loaned out to Bayern Munich for two seasons, with Ancelotti at the helm at the Allianz Arena and returned only last season with the conclusion of the deal. Although initially, he showed promising signs, injuries and inconsistent performances saw him slip down the curve in the Frenchman's plans.

Football transfer news: Carlo Ancelotti to reunite with midfielder?

Carlo Ancelotti, during his managerial stint with Napoli, also tried to rope in the Colombian international but failed. With the Italian tactician now in charge at Everton, he has another opportunity to reunite with one of his favourite players. Amid the James Rodriguez to Everton talks, the player's contract with Real Madrid runs until June 2021. The LaLiga champions wish to get rid of the midfielder this transfer window, despite the fact that the club will not be able to cover up the cost that it had spent on his signing from Monaco.

Image courtesy: James Rodriguez Instagram