James Rodriguez, Allan To Undergo Medicals This Week Before Sealing Everton Move

Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez has struggled to establish himself at the Santiago Bernabeu under manager Zinedine Zidane and has often been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital. His search for regular minutes is likely to land him in the Premier League with Everton, under the guidance of manager Carlo Ancelotti. Napoli midfielder Allan is also set to make the move to Goodison Park as the Toffees ramp up preparations for the 2020-21 Premier League season.

James Rodriguez to Everton: Medical set for Wednesday

According to a report by Sky Sports, the James Rodriguez to Everton move will soon be announced officially. Everton and Real Madrid have reached an agreement for the transfer of the Colombian midfielder on Tuesday that will see James Rodriguez ply his trade with the Toffees for the next three seasons.

La Liga 🏆... merecido título del equipo que siempre trabaja para darlo todo. pic.twitter.com/kjKxMvAvGx — James Rodríguez (@jamesdrodriguez) July 17, 2020

The Colombian will undergo a medical on Wednesday, after which the deal will be announced by the two clubs. He is set to earn a massive £76,000 a week during his three-season stint at the Goodison Park and is touted to play an important role for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

James Rodriguez to reunite with Carlo Ancelotti

James Rodriguez will play under Carlo Ancelotti for the third time in his career. In fact, the Italian tactician played an important role in landing the 2014 World Cup hero at Real Madrid. He flourished well under the then-Real Madrid boss, netting 17 goals and 18 assists across all competitions in his debut season at the Spanish capital. With Carlo Ancelotti at the helm at Bayern Munich, James Rodriguez joined the Bavarians on a two-season long loan that ended the previous summer.

Allan to Everton talks confirmed by Napoli president

Besides James Rodriguez, Allan to Everton talks have also gained momentum over the past few days. A roundup of Everton transfer news suggests that the Napoli midfielder will also undergo his medical alongside James Rodriguez on Wednesday. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis also confirmed while speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss that the defensive midfielder has bid goodbye to his teammates.

Allan, now 29, joined Napoli in 2015 from Udinese and has managed over 150 appearances for the Serie A outfit, while also winning the Coppa Italia last season. Everton transfer news suggests that the Premier League side will pay an initial fee of £21.7 million for the Brazilian midfielder. The Allan to Everton deal also includes £2.6 million ($3.4 million) in incentives.

Image courtesy: James Rodriguez Twitter/AP