Everton Vs Tottenham Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, FA Cup Match Preview

Everton will lock horns with Tottenham in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday night in what promises to be a thrilling clash at Goodison Park. The match will begin at 1:45 AM IST on Thursday, February 11. Here's a look at where to watch Everton vs Tottenham live stream, team news and our prediction for the same.

Everton vs Tottenham prediction and preview

Since their disappointing defeat against West Ham, Everton have stepped up their game and are unbeaten in their last seven games across all competitions. The Toffees saw their run almost end at Old Trafford last time out, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored a decisive equaliser late into stoppage time to draw the game 3-3. Carlo Ancelotti's side registered a comfortable 3-0 win over Sheffield on Wednesday and will hope to continue their good form when they host Tottenham.

On the other hand, Spurs have struggled for form of late, losing three consecutive games before returning to winning ways against West Brom. Jose Mourinho's side have relied heavily on Harry Kane this season and his goal scoring return will boost their chances as they look to end their silverware drought. Spurs registered a comfortable 4-1 win over Wycombe last time out in the FA Cup and will hope for a similar result when they travel to Goodison Park.

The two sides had met earlier in the season, with Everton sealing a 1-0 win in North London. Spurs are favourites, but Everton will be ready to pounce on chances Jose Mourinho's side let slip.

Everton vs Tottenham team news

Everton duo James Rodriguez and Jordan Pickford are doubts for the clash and face late fitness tests in order to make the cut. Summer signing Allan has recovered from his injury, but might not be available until the weekend, while new signing Josh King is cup-tied having already featured for Bournemouth in the competition. As for Tottenham, Jose Mourinho will be without Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso, while Serge Aurier is a doubt for the game. Spurs could recall Dele Alli into action, while Carlos Vinicius could get a game to manage Harry Kane's workload.

⏳ | The boss says James Rodriguez and Jordan Pickford will face late fitness checks ahead of our #EmiratesFACup tie against Tottenham.



The game comes too soon for Allan, while Joshua King is cup-tied.



Watch live: https://t.co/EeYvYKCgbO pic.twitter.com/aXB7N3QQg5 — Everton (@Everton) February 9, 2021

Everton vs Tottenham team news: Predicted line-ups

Everton: Olsen; Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Doucoure, Gomes; James Rodriguez, Sigurdsson, Iwobi; Calvert-Lewin

Olsen; Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Doucoure, Gomes; James Rodriguez, Sigurdsson, Iwobi; Calvert-Lewin Tottenham: Lloris; Doherty, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies; Winks, Sissoko; Bale, Lamela, Son; Vinicius

FA Cup live stream: Where to watch Everton vs Tottenham live?

The fifth round of the FA Cup will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network. Specifically, the match between Everton and Tottenham will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 2. The FA Cup live stream will be provided on the SonyLIV app, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. The Everton vs Tottenham live stream will begin on Thursday, February 11, 1:45 AM IST.

(Image Courtesy: Everton, Tottenham Twitter)