How Everton’s New Kit Deal With Hummel Dwarfs In Front Of Man United, Liverpool's Numbers

The 'Everton Hummel' news was trending all over social media after the Toffees confirmed their new sponsorship deal with the Danish sportswear company. It is reported that the new Everton kit deal with Hummel will fetch the Merseyside outfit a club-record fee in the range of around £9 million per season over the next three years. Although the new 'Everton Hummel' deal gives the Toffees faithful reason for excitement, their sponsorship value is significantly low in comparison to Merseyside rivals Liverpool, and Manchester United.

New Everton kit deal: Everton Hummel deal confirmed

The 'Everton Hummel' deal will bring an end to the club's six-year association with kit sponsors Umbro. Umbro had been the designated kit sponsorers for the Toffees since 2014 and according to reports from The Guardian, the Everton kit deal with Umbro was worth £4m-£5m per year. Earlier this year in February, Everton announced they would terminate their sponsorship agreement with Kenyan betting firm SportPesa two years earlier than scheduled.

The 'Everton Hummel' deal is expected to yield the Merseyside club around £9 million per year, which is roughly double their current sponsorship deal, over the next three years. However, Carlo Ancelotti's Everton have decided to finish the remainder of the games in the 2019-20 season donning the SportPesa-sponsored Umbro kits. The club-record 'Everton Hummel' deal will kick in ahead of the 2020-21 season as the sportswear company will provide kits for the men's, women's and academy squads at Goodison Park. Hummel will also provide the kits for the coaching and community staff at Everton. Despite securing an estimated £9m-a-year club-record deal with Hummel, Everton's sponsorship dwarfs in comparison to Premier League titans Manchester United and Liverpool.

Manchester United Adidas deal and Liverpool Nike deal dwarf Everton Hummel deal

According to reports from BBC, Everton's rivals Liverpool broke the British record by agreeing on a sponsorship deal with sportswear giants Nike ahead of the new season. The Liverpool Nike deal will reportedly see the Premier League leaders earn a staggering £80 million a year through the American kit sponsors. Liverpool will also receive a percentage of the profits from the sale of merchandise around the world. Across the East Lancs, Manchester United signed a 10-year contract with Adidas worth a reported £750 million in 2015. The Manchester United Adidas deal sees the 20-time English champions earn £75 million a year until the contract expires in 2025.

