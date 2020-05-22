Premier League Star's Partner caught With Illegal Weapons Arriving In UK On Private Jet

The girlfriend of an unnamed Premier League star was reportedly caught smuggling a stun gun as well as a cosh upon flying to the UK on a private jet on Sunday night. Although the Premier League star has not been named, reports have claimed that the woman is the girlfriend of a famous England star. The 'smuggling gun' reports sent social media into a frenzy as the woman claimed she brought the weapons to the UK for protection. Fans have connected some dots and named the woman as Dele Alli's girlfriend after the English midfielder was robbed at knifepoint last week but reports have not confirmed the identity of the woman.

Premier League star's girlfriend caught smuggling gun

According to reports from The Sun, the girlfriend of the Premier League star burst into tears after Border Force guards at the London Biggin Hill Airport checked her baggage. The partner of the Premier League star reportedly flew into the UK on a private jet on Sunday night. It is reported that the woman initially tried to smuggle the weapons by first claiming that she had 'nothing to declare' upon arriving in Kent.

By hesitantly stating that she had 'nothing to declare' the woman tried to sneak past security. However, the guards at the airport grew suspicious and demanded that the anonymous woman open her bags for a check. Upon uncovering the items inside the bag, the security personnel found a stun gun as well as a baton. The illegal weapons were immediately seized by the authorities at the airport as the woman burst into tears.

Premier League star's girlfriend smuggling gun for protection?

According to reports, the Premier League star's girlfriend claimed she was carrying the weapons for protection. The woman stated that she purchased the weapons in case she was targetted by criminals. It remains unclear whether the Instagram-famous woman has been prosecuted for carrying the illegal weapons. Possession of a stun gun can lead to a hefty punishment of six months in jail as well as a maximum fine of £5,000. Carrying a baton is also illegal in the UK. Fans have seemingly linked the woman to Dele Alli since the Dele Alli robbery news last week made headlines as the Tottenham star was held at knifepoint by robbers inside his own home.

Tottenham’s Dele Alli suffered minor injuries during a robbery at knifepoint early Wednesday morning at his home, according to multiple reports pic.twitter.com/p9qfFl1WtA — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 13, 2020

Premier League return update

Under the ambit of Project Restart, the UK Government has reportedly planned the Premier League return for June 12. The potential return of the Premier League could see the season conclude following a gruelling four-week period of football. A number of clubs have resumed tentative training with full squad training set to begin from next week onwards. Interestingly, Arsenal's on-loan star Dani Ceballos appeared on a radio interview earlier this week and claimed that the Premier League return is being scheduled for June 20. However, most reports in the UK state that the Premier League return is being scheduled for June 12 with the clubs likely to take a vote to resume full-contact training next week.

