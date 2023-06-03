Lionel Messi En Route To Saudi Pro League? Al Hilal To Announce Signing: REPORTS

The Lionel Messi transfer saga could have a decisive end soon as the player is most likely to join a club out of Europe and end his career with his net worth peaking out among all the athletes. PSG manager Christophe Galtier made it official on Thursday that it was his pleasure to coach one of the best players in history. Galtier wished luck to the Argentine star, who will not renew his contract with the Ligue 1 giants.

Barcelona manager Xavi has said that Messi will make his decision this week about his future. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is wanted by Saudi Arabian clubs, who are ready to offer him a hefty deal in order to bring him to the same football league as Cristiano Ronaldo. But on the other side, Barcelona wants to bring their star player back to Camp Nou but is restricted by the Financial Fair Play ruling, which made him leave the club.

Will Lionel Messi play in the Saudi Pro League?

According to reports, the Argentine footballer, 35, has received an incredible offer from the Al Hilal Football Club in Saudi Arabia. El Chiringuito said that the annual salary is rumoured to be over €350 million ($375 million), making Messi the highest-paid athlete in the world and surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo's earnings.

However, conflicting information has been reported about the arrangement. When questioned by the media, Al Hilal dismissed the reports, and Messi's representatives, notably his father and agent Jorge, have also denied the existence of any such arrangement. However, recently reported that insiders at the Saudi club had informed them that Messi's deal would officially be announced on June 6. The football community would definitely be shocked if this turns out to be true.

It appears that Messi is eager to finalize his future as soon as possible, avoiding a long transfer saga that could monopolize the headlines in the coming months.

If Messi does truly join Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, it will be an enormous coup for the kingdom. This decision is consistent with Saudi Arabia's intentions to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup and to develop one of the world's greatest football leagues. After signing Cristiano Ronaldo in January, getting Lionel Messi could enhance the Saudi Pro League's status and it's global appeal even further.