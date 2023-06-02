Lionel Messi Could Consider A Homecoming After PSG Exit, To Make Decision By 'next Week'

Lionel Messi and his next club have been the biggest question in the football world recently. After PSG manager Christophe Galtier made it official on Thursday that it was his pleasure to coach one of the best players in history. Galtier wished luck to the Argentine star, who will not renew his contract with the Ligue 1 giants.

According to the reports, Barcelona manager Xavi has said that Messi will make his decision in the upcoming week about his future. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is wanted by Saudi Arabian clubs and they are ready to offer him a hefty amount of money in order to bring him to the same league as Cristiano Ronaldo. However, on the other side, Barcelona wants to bring their star player back to Camp Nou but is restricted for the same reason which made him leave the club, FFP.

The Catalan club is waiting for a green signal from the La Liga in order to sign Lionel Messi. The Argentine football star can join Barcelona, according to Xavi. But he may choose to finish the current campaign at PSG first and then ponder about it when his contract expires.

What did Xavi say about Lionel Messi's situation?

“I have already said many times, he has the doors open here, I am the coach and I know that he will help us if he decides to come, but in the end I think we have to leave him a little alone. He ends the season there, he has a lot of respect for Paris Saint-Germain, he wants to finish in the best way, his contract ends and then he has earned all the right in the world to say where to go, where to end his career,"

The Argentine star entered the French club in 2021 from FC Barcelona on a free transfer and since then he could not connect the same way with the fans the way he did in Spain. Lionel Messi has scored 21 goals and 20 assists this season and has won the 2022 World Cup and Ligue 1, becoming one of the most decorated footballers of all time.

Lionel Messi's PSG contract would expire during the summer transfer window. As Leo appears dissatisfied with the French club, the player has received several extensive offers from various clubs, which has led Barcelona fans to hope on whether their star player will return to Camp Nou. However, the club has made no official offer to the World Cup champion. Several clubs are reportedly prying on signing the star, as David Beckham's Inter Miami is keen to capture Messi and may make a combined offer with the player. To summarize the reports, it appears like Barca and Miami are arranging a buy-and-loan agreement for the star. According to the agreement, Messi would be recruited by the MLS team this summer as a free agent and then loaned to the Catalan powerhouse for a duration of 18 months. After that, he could go back to Miami to finish off his career.