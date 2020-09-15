Gareth Bale Transfer: Man United Working On Signing Madrid Outcast As Sancho Alternative

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale's fallout with manager Zinedine Zidane is an open secret in the Spanish capital. The Wales international, who has seen his role in the team diminish over the past couple of seasons, now appears to be keen on trying his luck away from Madrid. Premier League heavyweights Manchester United are reportedly keen on sealing the Gareth Bale transfer, with a loan deal on the cards.

Also Read | Football transfer news: Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale to cost LaLiga champions £60m

Jadon Sancho transfer latest: Gareth Bale transfer an alternative?

It appears that Man United will not be able to rope in Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho this summer. Despite Sancho being the top target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Dortmund stand firm that the player will continue at the Signal Iduna Park at least another season. The Sancho transfer saga's latest updates suggest that a deal for the England international is unlikely to materialise anytime soon.

Sky Sports suggests that Man United's decision of not meeting Dortmund's valuation price has upset the Bundesliga giants. The Signal Iduna Park outfit expect the Red Devils to pay £108 million to prise the winger away from Germany. With a Sancho deal looking more difficult by the week, Man United have begun looking for alternatives.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho transfer latest: Man United and Dortmund feel transfer will be completed soon

Gareth Bale transfer: Loan deal to Man United on the cards

Among the Sancho alternatives, Gareth Bale has emerged as the surprise candidate in contention. Man United are reportedly exploring the prospect of roping in an experienced player alongside another young signing. The Wales international could move to the Premier League on a loan deal with Man United set to find Real Madrid more amicable to a deal than Dortmund.

Speaking to Sky Sports last month, Gareth Bale revealed that Real Madrid have been posing difficulties for him. On being quizzed if a Gareth Bale transfer to the Premier League is possible, the former Tottenham star claimed that he could explore the option if Real Madrid agree to let him leave. He also revealed that Los Blancos blocked his move to China the previous summer.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho transfer latest: Man United, Dortmund to agree on transfer fee this week

Gareth Bale transfer: Real Madrid could consider loan deal

Amid the Gareth Bale transfer talks, the winger seemingly does not want to continue as a back-up option at the Santiago Bernabeu. Bale could instead move to another club in search of regular game time. Although Real Madrid haven't officially put up the 32-year-old on the transfer market, the club will loan out the player if a suitable offer arrives.

Also Read | Football transfer news: Thiago Alcantara ‘very likely’ to join Liverpool in £27m move

Image courtesy: Gareth Bale Twitter/ Borussia Dortmund Instagram