Harry Maguire's Sister 'stabbed' In Altercation; Man United Captain Released From Custody

Man United captain Harry Maguire has been told he is free to leave after appearing in court on Saturday, August 22. Harry Maguire was arrested in Mykonos earlier this week after getting involved in a physical altercation with police personnel. The England international was taken into custody along with two other Britons after a Greek police officer claimed he was also verbally abusive towards the police officers. While the reason behind the bar fight was not confirmed earlier, reports now indicate that Harry Maguire got involved in the altercation after his sister Daisy Maguire was attacked.

Harry Maguire arrest: Man United captain free to return to the UK

Harry Maguire appeared before a prosecutor on the nearby island of Syros on Saturday, August 22. The England centre-back has now been released from custody and plead not guilty to the charges levelled against him after the altercation with Greek police. Harry Maguire spent two nights in a cell before appearing in front of the prosecutor at Syros.

According to Greek news outlet Proto Thema, Maguire appeared in court and the proceedings continued for an hour, wherein he denied all charges. The trial has now been adjourned until Tuesday next week, with the Man United captain free to return to the UK. Developments in the Harry Maguire arrest indicate that Maguire stepped in to defend his sister, Daisy Maguire, who was reportedly stabbed.

Rival fans shouted "F*** United" towards Harry Maguire and his friends at a bar in Mykonos. Maguire's sister was stabbed with a 'sharp object' and he stepped in to defend her #mulive [mykonos voice] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 22, 2020

Harry Maguire was reportedly charged with aggravated assault. Along with this charge, the Harry Maguire arrest also saw the Man United skipper charged with verbal assault and a more serious accusation - attempted bribery of an official. Man United released a statement after the world's most expensive defender was released on Saturday. The statement read: "Following the appearance in court today we note the adjournment of the case (Harry Maguire arrest) to allow the legal team to consider the case file. Harry has pleaded not guilty to the charges. It would be inappropriate for the player or club to comment further while the legal process takes its course.”

A Sky News sports correspondent asked Maguire's lawyer whether the England centre-back is now a free man. His lawyer replied to the correspondent with the words, "Right now. Yes." Maguire was in Greece on a end-of-season vacation after Man United were dumped out of the Europa League by eventual winners Sevilla. The Man United captain's teammates Marcus Rashford and Brandon Williams were also holidaying in Mykonos but were not present with the centre-back at the time of the incident.

Image Courtesy: Harry Maguire Instagram