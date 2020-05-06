Fabregas Predicts Bright Future For Eden Hazard Despite 'self-conscious' Start In LaLiga

Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard completed a dream move to Real Madrid in the summer but is yet to hit the ground running after suffering from fitness and injury issues. Hazard has featured in just 15 games for Zidane's side and has been out of action since injuring his ankle in February. Fans have claimed that the Belgian international is a shadow of his former self but his former teammate Cesc Fabregas has backed Eden Hazard to put his poor start behind and has predicted a bright future for him.

🗣️ Eden Hazard: "When Luís Figo was there, Ronaldo, it was great to see. When you are little and you see all the stars playing together at the same club, it's amazing."#UCL | @realmadriden — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 1, 2020

Eden Hazard Real Madrid: Cesc Fabregas predicts bright future for former teammate

Speaking to RTVE, former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas said that Eden Hazard's difficult start to life at Real Madrid does not surprise him and added that the Belgian international has had a hard time starting seasons. Fabregas said that Eden Hazard has had good games for Real Madrid but seems a little self-conscious. Despite the difficulties, the former Barcelona star added that he predicts a great future for Hazard and believes he will turn around his career in Madrid.

Eden Hazard Real Madrid: Real Madrid linked with a move for Mbappe, Fabregas believes World Cup winner could thrive

With concerns surrounding Eden hazard fitness, Real Madrid have constantly linked with a move for French World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe. Cesc Fabregas believes Mbappe will undoubtedly be a success at Real Madrid and said that he would fit in well at Real Madrid due to his hunger to be the best. Fabregas, who currently plies his trade with Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco, saw his season end after the league was cancelled with the league being decided based on a points per game metric. While Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois claims that awarding the title to Barcelona would be unfair, Fabregas holds the opposite view. Fabregas said that Barcelona would be deserved winners and added that the league is not stopping due to preference but due to an unavoidable situation.

