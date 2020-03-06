Eden Hazard Undergoes Successful Ankle Surgery In USA: Real Madrid's Statement

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard has reportedly undergone a successful ankle injury in the USA. The Belgian international was injured in the LaLiga game against Levante. This was his second game for Los Blancos after returning from an earlier injury that he had sustained in November last year.

Eden Hazard's surgery successful, claim Real Madrid

Real Madrid released a statement informing the fans about Eden Hazard's situation. The statement confirmed that Hazard underwent successful surgery to get rid of his ankle issues in the USA. The operation was supervised by the Real Madrid medical team, claimed the club. Hazard will remain under observation at the clinic until he is deemed normal to be discharged and start his recovery process.

Eden Hazard return: Winger to miss out for two months

Eden Hazard will be out for the next two months. He would be available for Zinedine Zidane in the final stretch of the competition in May. The player has not enjoyed a great start to his Real Madrid career. A stat reveals that Hazard has missed more matches for Real Madrid due to injury than he had missed during his entire stay at Chelsea.

Eden Hazard return: Third injury in first season at Real Madrid

Eden Hazard first sustained an injury in the pre-season tour of Real Madrid. He missed out on the initial games of LaLiga before returning to full fitness. He found himself in trouble again after getting injured against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the group stage of the Champions League in November.

Eden Hazard return: Player gets injured against Levante

Eden Hazard marked his return after more than three months of being sidelined against Celta Vigo on February 17. Real Madrid had to settle for a draw in that game. They then went on to lose against Levante in the next game. It also marked Hazard’s third injury in his debut season at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid fixtures: Los Blancos to next play against Real Betis

Zinedine Zidane’s men defeated Barcelona without Eden Hazard at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu last Sunday (Monday according to IST). Real Madrid have a one-point lead over second-placed Barcelona and will next play against Real Betis on Sunday (Monday according to IST).

