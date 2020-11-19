FC Goa Schedule, Team News, Preview And All You Need To Know Ahead Of ISL 2020-21

Quick links:
FC Goa will be looking to improve on their semi-final performance from last season as they aim to win their first ISL crown in this campaign. The club had a great campaign last time out, topping the league stage before bowing out of the competition by losing to Chennaiyin FC. FC Goa also won their first-ever ISL League Winners Shield last year, becoming the first team to qualify for the AFC Champions League group stage. Ahead of the upcoming ISL fixtures, here is FC Goa's schedule for the new season, the FC Goa fixtures list and team news for the club for 2020-21.
Despite being one of the most consistent teams in recent years, the FC Goa squad will begin their ISL 2020-21 campaign under a new head coach in Juan Ferrando. The Spanish connection within the squad will surely help the new coach get his ideas across, with the team having players like Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz, Alberto Noguera and Ivan Gonzalez in their ranks. All eyes will be on new signing Angulo, with the 36-year-old likely to spearhead the side’s attack this season.
The FC Goa squad has lost several of its key men due to transfers. Ferran Corominas will surely be missed, with the Spaniard having scored 14 goals last season. The departure of another proven goalscorer in Hugo Boumous will make it interesting to see how the FC Goa team copes up this season. Under the leadership of Edu Bedia, the team will be looking to have a solid ISL 2020-21 campaign.
While the full FC Goa schedule will be announced later, here is the confirmed FC Goa fixtures list ahead of the new season:
|No.
|Match
|Date
|Time(IST)
|Venue
|3
|FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC
|Sunday, November 22, 2020
|7:30 PM
|
Fatorda Stadium
|6
|FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC
|Wednesday, November 25, 2020
|
7:30 PM
|
Fatorda Stadium
|12
|FC Goa vs Northeast United FC
|Monday, November 30, 2020
|
7:30 PM
|
Fatorda Stadium
|19
|FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC
|Sunday, December 6, 2020
|7:30 PM
|
Fatorda Stadium
|25
|Odisha FC vs FC Goa
|Saturday, December 12, 2020
|7:30 PM
|
GMC Stadium Bambolin
|30
|ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa
|Wednesday, December 16, 2020
|7:30 PM
|
Fatorda Stadium
|33
|FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC
|Saturday, December 19, 2020
|7:30 PM
|
Fatorda Stadium
|38
|Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa
|Wednesday, December 23, 2020
|7:30 PM
|
Tilak Maidan Stadium
|43
|Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa
|Wednesday, December 30
|7:30 PM
|
Tilak Maidan Stadium
|49
|SC East Bengal vs FC Goa
|Wednesday, January 6, 2021
|7:30 PM
|
Tilak Maidan Stadium