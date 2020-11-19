FC Goa Schedule, Team News, Preview And All You Need To Know Ahead Of ISL 2020-21

FC Goa will be looking to improve on their semi-final performance from last season as they aim to win their first ISL crown in this campaign. The club had a great campaign last time out, topping the league stage before bowing out of the competition by losing to Chennaiyin FC. FC Goa also won their first-ever ISL League Winners Shield last year, becoming the first team to qualify for the AFC Champions League group stage. Ahead of the upcoming ISL fixtures, here is FC Goa's schedule for the new season, the FC Goa fixtures list and team news for the club for 2020-21.

📸 | Straight from our new training ground.



A view to brighten up your day! 🤩#RiseAgain #ForcaGoa pic.twitter.com/Tg2Sxgskzf — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 18, 2020

Also Read: ATK Mohun Bagan Schedule, Team News And All You Need To Know Ahead Of ISL 2020-21

FC Goa team news

Despite being one of the most consistent teams in recent years, the FC Goa squad will begin their ISL 2020-21 campaign under a new head coach in Juan Ferrando. The Spanish connection within the squad will surely help the new coach get his ideas across, with the team having players like Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz, Alberto Noguera and Ivan Gonzalez in their ranks. All eyes will be on new signing Angulo, with the 36-year-old likely to spearhead the side’s attack this season.

For the beautiful game

For the future

For you

It’s time our #DreamsStartHere



In this together with @RBLeipzig_EN 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/eeZiIBIA7U — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 12, 2020

Also Read: Chennaiyin FC Schedule, Team News, Preview And All You Need To Know For ISL 2020-21

The FC Goa squad has lost several of its key men due to transfers. Ferran Corominas will surely be missed, with the Spaniard having scored 14 goals last season. The departure of another proven goalscorer in Hugo Boumous will make it interesting to see how the FC Goa team copes up this season. Under the leadership of Edu Bedia, the team will be looking to have a solid ISL 2020-21 campaign.

Also Read: Bengaluru FC Schedule, Team News, Preview And All You Need To Know For ISL 2020-21

Here's the complete FC Goa squad for the 2020-21 ISL season

Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas

Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas Defenders: Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama

Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe

Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe Forwards: Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar

Also Read: East Bengal Schedule, Team News, Preview And All You Need To Know Ahead Of ISL 2020-21

FC Goa fixtures list for 2020-21

While the full FC Goa schedule will be announced later, here is the confirmed FC Goa fixtures list ahead of the new season:

No. Match Date Time(IST) Venue 3 FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Sunday, November 22, 2020 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 6 FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Wednesday, November 25, 2020 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 12 FC Goa vs Northeast United FC Monday, November 30, 2020 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 19 FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC Sunday, December 6, 2020 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 25 Odisha FC vs FC Goa Saturday, December 12, 2020 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolin 30 ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Wednesday, December 16, 2020 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 33 FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Saturday, December 19, 2020 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 38 Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Wednesday, December 23, 2020 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan Stadium 43 Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Wednesday, December 30 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan Stadium 49 SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Wednesday, January 6, 2021 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan Stadium

Image Credits: FC Goa Instagram