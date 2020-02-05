FCG Vs HYD Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

FC Goa host Hyderabad FC for their Matchday 16 clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season. FC Goa are currently on the second spot of the ISL points table with nine wins in 15 games (Draws 3, Losses 3). The Goa-based team have a total of 30 points to their name. FC Goa have won thrice in their last 5 games (Losses 2). The hosts have found the net 32 times this season and conceded 20 goals. They have a goal difference of 12.

As for Hyderabad, they are on the last spot of the points table with just a single win in 11 games (Draws 5, Losses 4). Javier Gurri Lopez-led side have not won a single game in their last five games (Draws 1). Hyderabad FC have managed to bag a total of 6 points in the season and have a negative goal difference of (-19). The match is scheduled for Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda Stadium). Here's the FCG vs HYD Dream11 prediction and FCG vs HYD Dream11 team.

FCG vs HYD Dream11 Predictions

FCG vs HYD Dream11 Team (Full Squads)

FCG vs HYD Dream11 Team: FC Goa Full squad

Lalawmpuia, Shubham Dhas, Naveen Kumar, Konsham Singh, Carlos Peña, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Serigne Fall, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Amey Ranawade, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Jackichand Singh, Kingslee Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Desai, Seminlen Doungel, Coro, Manvir Singh

FCG vs HYD Dream11 Team: Hyderabad FC Full squad

Kamaljit Singh, Anuj Kumar, Laxmikant Kattimani, Kunzang Bhutia, Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Dimple Bhagat, Ashish Rai, Sahil Panwar, Rafa Lopez, Adil Khan, Giles Barnes, Sahil Tavora, Abhishek Halder, Deependra Negi, Néstor Gordillo, Shankar Sampingiraj, Laldanmawia Ralte, Rohit Kumar, Gani Nigam, Nikhil Poojary, Mohammad Yasir, Bobô, Marcelinho, Marko Stankovic, Ajay Chhetri, Robin Singh, Liston Colaco