FCG Vs JFC Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Match Details

FC Goa host Jamshedpur FC for their Matchday 5 clash in the Indian Super League 2019-20. FC Goa are currently on the third spot of the table with 2 wins in 4 games and a total of 8 points to their name (D2 L0). The Goa-based team have maintained an unbeaten run in the tournament so far. They have found the net 10 times in the league and have conceded five goals (GD 5). As for Jamshedpur FC, they are on the fifth spot of the table with two wins and one draw (L1). They have a total of seven points in the season with a GD of 1. The match is scheduled on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 7:30 PM (IST) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

FCG vs JFC Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper

S Paul (JFC) (Points: 17.5)

Defenders

C Pena (FCG) (Points: 40.5)

S Fernandes (FCG) (Points: 22.5)

Tiri (JFC) (Points: 14.5)

R Gurung (JFC) (Points: 13)

Midfielders

H Boumous (FCG) (Points: 24.5) (Vice-Captain)

M Moura (JFC) (Points: 16.5)

Jackichand-Singh (FCG) (Points: 15.5)

Forwards

S Castel (JFC) (Points: 36) (Captain)

F Choudhary (JFC) (Points: 28)

Manvir-Singh (FCG) (points: 15)

FC Goa enter as favourites to win the match.

"I always motivate them on and off the field. I think it's very important to bring more and more Goan players into the team because Goa is all about football and it runs in everyone's blood," Lenny on mentoring the young Goan players. 🧡💪🏻#BeGoa #FCGJFC #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/cuvVLKNlk0 — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 25, 2019

FCG vs JFC Dream11 Full Squads

FC Goa:

Mohammad Nawaz, Lalawmpuia, Shubham Dhas, Naveen Kumar, Konsham Singh, Carlos Peña, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Serigne Fall, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Amey Ranawade, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Jackichand Singh, Kingslee Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Desai, Seminlen Doungel, Coro, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco

Jamshedpur FC:

Subrata Pal, Rafique Ali Sardar, Niraj Kumar, Amrit Gope, Augustin Fernandes, Tiri, Narender, Joyner Lourenco, Robin Gurung, Keegan Pereira, Karan Amin, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Kiyam, Noé Acosta Rivera, Mobashir Rahman, Bikash Jairu, Memo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, C.K. Vineeth, Piti, Sergio Castel, Aniket Jadhav, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

