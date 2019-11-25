The Debate
The Debate
FCG Vs JFC Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Match Details

Football News

FCG vs JFC Dream11: The match is scheduled on November 26, 2019, Tuesday 7:30 PM (IST) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa. Read more for detailed information.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
fcg vs jfc dream11

FC Goa host Jamshedpur FC for their Matchday 5 clash in the Indian Super League 2019-20. FC Goa are currently on the third spot of the table with 2 wins in 4 games and a total of 8 points to their name (D2 L0). The Goa-based team have maintained an unbeaten run in the tournament so far. They have found the net 10 times in the league and have conceded five goals (GD 5). As for Jamshedpur FC, they are on the fifth spot of the table with two wins and one draw (L1). They have a total of seven points in the season with a GD of 1. The match is scheduled on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 7:30 PM (IST) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

FCG vs JFC Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper

S Paul (JFC) (Points: 17.5)

Defenders

C Pena (FCG) (Points: 40.5)
S Fernandes (FCG) (Points: 22.5)
Tiri (JFC) (Points: 14.5)
R Gurung (JFC) (Points: 13)

Midfielders

H Boumous (FCG) (Points: 24.5) (Vice-Captain)
M Moura (JFC) (Points: 16.5)
Jackichand-Singh (FCG) (Points: 15.5)

Forwards

S Castel (JFC) (Points: 36) (Captain)
F Choudhary (JFC) (Points: 28)
Manvir-Singh (FCG) (points: 15)

FC Goa enter as favourites to win the match.

FCG vs JFC Dream11 Full Squads

FC Goa:

Mohammad Nawaz, Lalawmpuia, Shubham Dhas, Naveen Kumar, Konsham Singh, Carlos Peña, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Serigne Fall, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Amey Ranawade, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Jackichand Singh, Kingslee Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Desai, Seminlen Doungel, Coro, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco

Jamshedpur FC:

Subrata Pal, Rafique Ali Sardar, Niraj Kumar, Amrit Gope, Augustin Fernandes, Tiri, Narender, Joyner Lourenco, Robin Gurung, Keegan Pereira, Karan Amin, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Kiyam, Noé Acosta Rivera, Mobashir Rahman, Bikash Jairu, Memo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, C.K. Vineeth, Piti, Sergio Castel, Aniket Jadhav, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

Published:
COMMENT
