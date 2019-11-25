Champions League Points Table: How The Teams Have Fared Before Matchday 5

The Champions League is the biggest and the most entertaining competition in the footballing world. No football fan will want to miss a game of Champions League as teams from the biggest European-sides battle against each other to get their hand on the glorious cup. Fans from India are up till late midnight to watch their favourite team fight for glory. The Champions League is back this week and it is approaching the final stages of the group matches. Let's see how the teams have racked up before Matchday 5 starts.

👀 José Mourinho's back in the #UCL next week! ⁣

⁣

🔵⚪️2⃣0⃣0⃣4⃣🏆⁣

⚫️🔵2⃣0⃣1⃣0⃣🏆⁣



⚪️2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣❓ pic.twitter.com/wgjmLzqC0C — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 21, 2019

Also Read | Champions League: Roger Federer Would Like To Win In Europe With This Club

Champions League points-table so-far:

Group A:

1. PSG: W4, L0, D0, P12

2. Real Madrid: W2, L1, D1, P7

3. Club Brugge: W0, L2, D2, P2

4. Galatasaray: W0, L3, D1, P1

Group B

Bayern Munich: W4, L0, D0, P12

Tottenham: W2, L1, D1, P7

Crvena Zvezda: W1, L3, D0, P3

Olympiacos: W0, L3, D1, P1

Group C

Manchester City: W3, L0, D1, P10

Shakhtar Donetsk: W1, L1, D2, P5

Dinamo Zagreb: W1, L1, D2, P5

Atalanta: W0, L3, D1, P1

Also Read | Chennaiyin FC Are Yet To Score This Season; Earn Just One Point In Four Games

Group D

Juventus: W3, L0, D1, P10

Atletico Madrid: W2, L1, D1, P7

Lokomotiv Moscow: W1, L3, D0, P3

Bayer: W1, L3, D0, P3

Three teams are already through to the #UCL last 16; find out who can join them next ... 👇👇👇https://t.co/UiIuzzAQ30 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 24, 2019

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Touched By Messages From Manchester United People Ahead Of Tottenham Debut

Group E

Liverpool: W3, L1, D0, P9

Napoli: W2, L0, D2, P8

Red Bull Salzburg: W1, L2, D1, P4

Genk: W0, L3, D1, P1

Group F

Barcelona: W2, L0, D2, P6

Dortmund: W2, L1, D1, P7

Inter Milan: W1, L2, D1, P6

Slavia Praha: W0, L2 D2, P2

Group G

RB Leipzig: W3, L1, D0, P9

Lyon: W2, L1, D1, P7

Zenit: W1, L2, D1, P4

Benfica: W1, L3, D0, P3

Group H

Ajax: W 2, L 1, D1 , P7

Chelsea: W 2, L 1, D1 , P7

Valencia: W2, L1, D1, P7

Lille: W 0, L3, D1, P1

Also Read | Jose Mourinho And Nemanja Matic Can Reunite Again, Atleast The Internet Thinks So