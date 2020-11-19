Mumbai City FC Schedule, Team News, Preview And All You Need To Know Ahead Of ISL 2020-21

With Sergio Lobera taking charge as head coach of Mumbai City FC, the Islanders have invested heavily in their squad for the upcoming ISL season. Mumbai City FC owners, City Football Group, have provided the funds for the club in order to win their first ISL title in the seventh edition of the tournament. Here's a look at the Mumbai City FC schedule until Round 11, along with the full squad list and key fixtures.

Mumbai City FC squad for ISL 2020-21

Having failed to qualify for the playoffs last season, Mumbai City FC have undergone drastic changes when it comes to personnel. Despite the departures, the club retained goalkeeper Amrinder Singh, midfielders Rowllin Borges and Raynier Fernandes and defender Sarthak Golui.

However, the big signings at Mumbai City FC have been the forwards as Bartholomew Ogbeche, Farukh Choudhary and Adam Le Fondre joined the team earlier this year. Along with coach Sergio Lobera, Mandar Rao Dessai, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtada Fall have followed him from FC Goa to Mumbai City FC.

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Vikram Singh, Phurba Lachenpa

Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Tondonba Singh, Sarthak Golui, Amey Ranawade, Mohamad Rakip, Mehtab Singh, Valpuia

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Hugo Boumous, Herman Santana, Rowllin Borges, Farukh Choudhary, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Singh, Asif Khan, Bipin Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Sourav Das, Vikram Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy

Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam Le Fondre

Mumbai City FC schedule until Round 11: Key Mumbai City FC fixtures

Mumbai City FC will begin their ISL 2020-21 campaign by facing NorthEast United on Saturday, November 21. They will face ISL newbies SC East Bengal on Tuesday, December 1. Mumbai City FC will then take on defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan on Monday, January 11, 2021.

Saturday, November 21: NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM IST

Wednesday, November 25: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM IST

Tuesday, December 1: Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal - 7:30 PM IST

Sunday, December 6: Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC - 5:00 PM IST

Wednesday, December 9: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 7:30 PM IST

Monday, December 14: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30 PM IST

Sunday, December 20: Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC - 5:00 PM IST

Saturday, January 2: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - 7:30 PM IST

Tuesday, January 5: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM IST

Monday, January 11: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM IST

The 2020-21 edition of the ISL will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

Mumbai City FC ISL 2020-21 live streaming details

The Mumbai City FC matches for ISL 2020-21 will telecast live on Star Sports HD and SD. Live streaming of the ISL matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

