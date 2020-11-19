Mumbai City FC Schedule, Team News, Preview And All You Need To Know Ahead Of ISL 2020-21

Quick links:
With Sergio Lobera taking charge as head coach of Mumbai City FC, the Islanders have invested heavily in their squad for the upcoming ISL season. Mumbai City FC owners, City Football Group, have provided the funds for the club in order to win their first ISL title in the seventh edition of the tournament. Here's a look at the Mumbai City FC schedule until Round 11, along with the full squad list and key fixtures.
Having failed to qualify for the playoffs last season, Mumbai City FC have undergone drastic changes when it comes to personnel. Despite the departures, the club retained goalkeeper Amrinder Singh, midfielders Rowllin Borges and Raynier Fernandes and defender Sarthak Golui.
However, the big signings at Mumbai City FC have been the forwards as Bartholomew Ogbeche, Farukh Choudhary and Adam Le Fondre joined the team earlier this year. Along with coach Sergio Lobera, Mandar Rao Dessai, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtada Fall have followed him from FC Goa to Mumbai City FC.
💛 🖤 💙#AamchiCity 🔵 @pumafootball pic.twitter.com/HYolRKHVIf— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) November 18, 2020
Mumbai City FC will begin their ISL 2020-21 campaign by facing NorthEast United on Saturday, November 21. They will face ISL newbies SC East Bengal on Tuesday, December 1. Mumbai City FC will then take on defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan on Monday, January 11, 2021.
The 2020-21 edition of the ISL will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.
The Mumbai City FC matches for ISL 2020-21 will telecast live on Star Sports HD and SD. Live streaming of the ISL matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
