Fede Valverde Sees Red For Madrid With One Of The Most CYNICAL Tackles Fans Will Ever See

Real Madrid has clinched the Spanish Super Cup finals against Atletico Madrid. The match went on to the penalties and Real Madrid managed to beat Atletico 4-1 in the process.

Fede Valverde was named the 'Man of the Match' for his overall performance in the clash. Valverde was everywhere on the field. The 21-year-old took some crucial shots on target to trouble Jan Oblak. However, Fede Valverde stole the show after he made a match-winning tackle on Alvaro Morata.

Also Read | Zinedine Zidane: 9 Finals 9 Wins, Here's How The Real Madrid Manager Won It All

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Fede Valverde saved the day for Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid enforced a lethal counter-attack on Real Madrid at the 115th minute. Morata was released upfront and he had a clear path ahead towards Thibaut Courtois. Morata had the best chance of the match until Fede Valverde decided to go full 'Ramos on him'. Fede Valverde initiated a sliding tackle on Morata from behind which resulted in Atletico Madrid's striker losing his control.

Also Read | NBA Stars Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid React To Real Madrid Winning The Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid's players got into a heated brawl after Valverde's tackle on Alvaro Morata. Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa and Stefan Savic and Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal saw the yellow card during the incident.

5 mins with super cup final on the line and Fede Valverde takes one for the team.



Not all red cards are equal. Just amazing how Uruguay, a country of 3.45 million people keeps producing such talent.pic.twitter.com/d6V21pQYoU — Arul Prakash (@arulprakash) January 13, 2020

Alvaro Morata faced the ground as Fede Valverde saw the red card. Real Madrid played the next five minutes with a man down but they managed to halt Atletico Madrid till the penalties. Real Madrid dominated Atletico Madrid in the penalties and went on to win the competition. However, Fede Valverde's tackle on Morata remains the most important moment of the match. Even Atletico's manager Diego Simeone, appreciated Valverde's decisive decision after the match. Fede Valverde will, however, miss Real Madrid's next LaLiga game against Sevilla as per the new rules initiated this year.

Also Read | Serie A: Inter Milan Captain Samir Handanovic Gets Bizarre 'middle Finger' From Referee

Simeone on Fede Valverde’s tackle: “It was the most important move. I told him that anyone would have done the same in his place. I think the best player award makes perfect sense because Valverde won the match with this action.” pic.twitter.com/ENgqQTILVl — SB (@Realmadridplace) January 13, 2020

Also Read | Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Heaps Praise On Super Copa Hero Thibaut Courtois