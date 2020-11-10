Fede Valverde Injury Update: Real Madrid Midfielder Sustains Fracture In Right Leg

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde burst onto the scene in Zinedine Zidane's second spell at the Bernabeu. The Uruguayan youngster, who brought an end to Los Blancos' pursuit of Manchester United star Paul Pogba with his scintillating performances, went on to establish himself as a key midfielder under Zidane, replacing Luka Modric at times. However, in a fair bit of bad news for the champions of Spain, Valverde suffered a major setback following an injury against Valencia last week.

Real Madrid provide Fede Valverde injury update

Valverde started in Real Madrid's 4-1 defeat against Valencia but was replaced by Toni Kroos in the 76th minute. Later, reports suggested that he had sustained a bone injury during the game. Tests conducted by the medical staff revealed that the youngster had fractured his right leg.

Real Madrid released an official statement providing a Fede Valverde injury update this week. Confirming the Fede Valverde fracture reports, the Real Madrid statement read: "Following tests carried out on our player, Federico Valverde, by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a fracture in the posterior tibial bone in his right leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Fede Valverde return on the cards after a month?

Although the Bernabeu outfit has not provided a timeline for his return, various reports from the Spanish media suggest that he is expected to be on the sidelines for at least a month. He will be unable to participate in the international break for his country, thus missing out on crucial World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Brazil.

Valverde's significance under Zidane could be comprehended from the fact that he has managed 11 appearances for the defending LaLiga champions this season across all competitions. He also netted three times in all while bagging an assist. His absence in the heart of midfield comes as a major setback for Zidane's plans to retain the title.

Martin Odegaard returns amid Fede Valverde fracture

Amid the Fede Valverde bone injury, there are some brighter signs for the manager. Midfielder Martin Odegaard, who has been on the sidelines since the initial matchdays, has recovered and also started from the bench against Valencia. Meanwhile, Los Blancos sit fourth in the LaLiga table with 16 points in eight games.

Image courtesy: realmadrid.com