Sir Alex Ferguson Encouraged Cristiano Ronaldo With £400 Bet At Man United, Here's How

"Sir Alex Ferguson is like a father in football." This is how Cristiano Ronaldo described the former Man United manager, hinting at the impact of Alex Ferguson had on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's career. It was recently revealed that Ferguson would bet with the Portuguese international often, in what seemingly played an important role in Ronaldo's rise in England.

Alex Ferguson and Ronaldo bet £400

When CR7 cost Fergie £400 😅

Following the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup in 2006, Cristiano Ronaldo was in great physical shape. That's when Alex Ferguson placed a bet with the youngster, asking him to score more than 15 goals in the Premier League. If he did achieve the target, then the manager would pay £400 ($500) to Ronaldo. If the forward failed to notch the target, then Alex Ferguson would receive the amount.

Alex Ferguson coughs up cash after losing bet with Cristiano Ronaldo

By December 2016, Cristiano Ronaldo had already netted 13 Premier League goals and was close to achieving his target. After scoring a goal in Man United's 3-1 victory over Aston Villa, Ronaldo, while speaking to the media, asserted that it was his ambition to beat the manager (implying the £400 bet), further stating that he hoped to score more goals in the coming games.

By February 2017, Cristiano Ronaldo had hit goal No. 15 in the Premier League from the spot in Man United's 4-0 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur. After the game, Alex Ferguson was quizzed on his thoughts after losing the bet to the Portuguese. The manager's response was as priceless as his tactics. He stated that penalties were not to be counted to reach the 15-goal milestone. However, he later claimed that he'd have to visit the bank (to withdraw the betting amount).

Alex Ferguson praises Cristiano Ronaldo

A great coach and above all a wonderful man. Taught me so many things inside and outside the pitch. Great to see you in good shape, Boss! pic.twitter.com/Ql4dcuJvCW — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 24, 2018

Alex Ferguson could not hide his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, whom he had taken under his wing, back in 2004. The former manager asserted that Ronaldo had developed progressively and has immense courage while on the ball. Ronaldo was slow in the earlier part of the game, but he found his groove later, said Ferguson after the Spurs game. Interestingly, Ronaldo went on to score 17 goals that season, while Alex Ferguson's men also clinched the Premier League title.

